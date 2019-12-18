Star Wars Reveals Luke and Snoke Fought Before

This is a massively big week for the Star Wars franchise. The Skywalker Saga will end with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker; a pivotal new episode of The Mandalorian has just dropped; and the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy expands further with the release of the Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren comic! In Rise of Kylo Ren we get to learn more about the pivotal story of how Ben Solo became Supreme Leader Snoke’s apprentice Kylo Ren, and learn some equally pivotal insights about the story of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy – including a fight between Luke Skywalker and Supreme Leader Snoke!

Warning! Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren Follow!

The first issue of The Rise of Kylo Ren picks up with Ben Solo having laid waste to Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Temple (and students), after his destiny-changing duel with Luke himself. The major present action of the issue has to do with three of Luke’s disciples (Hennix, Voe, and Tai) confronting Ben Solo at the ruins of the Jedi Temple. Ben battles the trio (injuring one, before taking off in his ship. His destination? A giant orbital greenhouse, in which Ben meets his new mentor… Snoke!

Snoke looks significantly younger in the scene, though his face sports a fresh version of the hideous scar that we saw in the Sequel Trilogy films. Seeing Snoke, Ben gets upset, stating “Snoke… Look what Master Luke did to you.”

That bit of dialogue tells us quite a bit about the storyline we still have yet to see. We know Snoke’s seduction of Ben Solo took time, and that Luke, Han, Leia and co. got wind of it (albeit to late). What The Rise of Kylo Ren reveals is that at some point just before Luke’s falling out with Ben, the Jedi Master confronted Snoke directly, in a battle that left the villain forever scarred.

This new piece of the puzzle provides some much-needed insight into a pivotal part of what we saw in The Last Jedi. We saw Luke touched by the fear of Ben Solo’s power and what it could mean for the galaxy – what we didn’t necessarily know is that Luke’s mind could’ve been manipulated by Snoke during their confrontation. Snoke may have lost the duel with Luke, but by getting Luke to doubt Ben, Snoke ultiamtely got the powerful apprentice he wanted.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th. The Mandalorian streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+. Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren is now on sale.