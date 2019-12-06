Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Ride Breaks Down on First Day at Disney World

This week has been a big one for Disney and Star Wars, as one of the most anticipated attractions in Disney Parks history opened in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on Thursday. The new ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, is a unique and immersive experience that puts guests right into the middle of the fight with the First Order. By forgoing the classic track system and involving a unique story that ties into the films, Rise of the Resistance proves to be vastly different than any other ride at the park. While that is certainly a large part of its appeal, it also means that there will likely be a learning curve when it comes to the actual operation and maintenance of the ride. Unfortunately, some guests got a lesson on those issues on the very first day.

It only took a couple of hours for Rise of the Resistance to suffer its first major shut down due to technical difficulties. The ride stopped in the middle of its course on Thursday, fairly early on in the day, leaving some people stranded in the middle of First Order ships. The shut down didn’t last too long, thankfully, but it was enough to delay the wait times pretty significantly.

Again, these kind of delays are to be expected with a new ride like this, because there are still some kinks to be worked out here and there. ComicBook.com was on hand for the media preview of Rise of the Resistance on Wednesday, and the ride faced similar problems. It was shut down for a significant amount of time on Wednesday afternoon, long enough that crew members had to walk through to each car stopped in the ride and unlock passengers manually.

These issues are likely, but don’t happen incredibly often. Just once each day throughout its first two days of operation isn’t too bad, and that pattern likely won’t cause a lot of people to miss out on the ride as time goes on. Even with the possibility of a shut down, the ride is definitely worth it.

