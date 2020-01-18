Ed Sheeran’s Mysterious Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Cameo Finally Revealed

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now at the stage where fans are combing through the film to tease out cool Easter Eggs and cameos. Well, Oh My Disney just put out a feature pointing out one cameo appearance that might have been hard for fans to pinpoint. It turns out that one very distinct alien member of The Resistance is pop star Ed Sheeran. People had been wondering exactly who he could be among all the different characters present at the end of the Skywalker Saga. This isn’t the only mystery still lingering out there either, as other famous people are likely lurking behind makeup or fancy helmets at different points in the film. It will be years before everything that can possibly be teased out of The Rise of Skywalker comes to light.

One of the cameos that didn’t go over as well between all the people looking forward tot he film is Dominic Monaghan. Now, it’s not for his performance necessarily, the reason for all the fervor stemmed from the fact that he got to be present while Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico ended up getting sidelined over the course of The Rise of Skywalker. The actor talked about how this happened on an Inverse podcast and it exploded from there.

Monaghan explained, “At the start of that game, because J.J. is a m********** in the best way possible, he emailed me and he said, ‘I think I have a Star Wars part for you.’ And I wrote back and said, ‘Brilliant, I won’t bother you but let me know if there’s anything I can do or what I can say.’ He wrote back and said, ‘If England beat Colombia, you’re in.’ I was like, oh mate, you bastard.”

Screenwriter Chris Terrio also chimed in about how technical concerns ended up influencing some of the choices they took with Rose.

“One of the reasons that Rose has a few less scenes than we would like her to have has to do with the difficulty of using Carrie Fisher’s footage in the way we wanted to,” Terrio told Awards Daily. “We wanted Rose to be the anchor at the rebel base who was with Leia. We thought we couldn’t leave Leia at the base without any of the principals who we love, so Leia and Rose were working together … As the process evolved, a few scenes we’d written with Rose and Leia turned out to not meet the standard of photorealism that we’d hoped for. Those scenes, unfortunately, fell out of the film.”

“The last thing we were doing was deliberately trying to sideline Rose. We adore the character, and we adore Kelly—so much so that we anchored her with our favorite person in this galaxy, General Leia,” Terrio concluded.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.

