Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Daisy Ridley Claims the End of the Film Is Less Controversial Than Game of Thrones

D23 Expo caused a lot of waves as Disney, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm announced a ton of projects last weekend. Fans were also treated to new footage from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and it got people wondering, how is this whole thing going to end? Daisy Ridley had some comments about the film before the presentation. She wants to make it clear that the franchise won’t be ending as controversially as Game of Thrones did.

Ridley talked about a number of topics with MTV News, and her comments around the conclusion to this new trilogy are genuine. Star Wars: The Last Jedi tore the fanbase apart from the inside out as there was no consensus with regards to reception of that film. With J.J. Abrams at the wheel this time, viewers are hoping for something more in-line with their expectations.

The star says in no uncertain terms that she feels like the ending to the trilogy won’t be as controversial. She also spoke about a version of Rey that looked like she had crossed over to the Dark Side that had set the Internet ablaze when the footage was released. She’s looking forward to the fan response to that look and how cool it felt to don the opposition’s robes during this film.

Rey’s Dark Side turn is just one of many points of interest for moviegoers heading into this final installment. Emperor Palpatine is smack dab in the middle of the latest poster released to the public. Fans were in disbelief as his laugh echoed ominously at the end of the first theatrical trailer. Palpatine ties into everything leading up to this moment in the trilogy and The Rise of Skywalker will go a long way in explaining if/how he was pulling strings the entire time.

Kylo Ren’s possible redemption also came up in a number of interviews around D23 and Ridley has said in the past that their lightsaber duel in The Rise of Skywalker is one for the ages. Likening it to the massive brawl with Snoke’s guard in The Last Jedi. All of the actors are bound to secrecy, but it sounds like fans have plenty to look forward to this winter when the movie opens.

Star Wars: Episode IX opens in theaters on December 20th. Other upcoming Star Wars projects include a new film trilogy from Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff, the new trilogy by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnsson, and the upcoming Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian, and series following Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Cassian Andor.