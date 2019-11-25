New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Reveals Possible Ties to The Mandalorian

New less than a month until release, Lucasfilm and the team at Walt Disney Studios are pushing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker more than ever. Involved in the expansive marketing plan is the release of weekly television spots, with each one seemingly including a few frames of new content. The latest spot, however, has some fans of the space-faring franchise thinking the last film in the Skywalker Saga could end up tying in with Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

As pointed out by Reddit user u/popit123doe, there’s a sequence in the spot in which Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is fighting an alien or beast of some sort. In the background, fans can see a yellow blaster bolt — something long-time Star Wars fans will recognize as the color oftentimes used by Mandalorians. Usually, you have the red, green, and blue bolts used by the Empire and Republic — and their respective predecessors and successors — in both weapons and vehicles but very rarely does a group outside of the fabled Mandalorians use the color.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the moment in question around the 0:13 in the spot above, but you might have to go frame-by-frame as it happens in the span of seconds.

With the popularity of The Mandalorian taking social media by storm, it’s likely wishful thinking from those involved. Plus, it doesn’t help quell hopes the Disney+ show has turned out to be a smash hit. Three episodes in, it has yet to be seen just how much the Pedro Pascal-starring show will impact the future of the Star Wars universe. Either way, production on a second season has already started as confirmed by show creator Jon Favreau earlier this month.

“We’re working on Season Two, writing, prepping with the directors, and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” Favreau confirmed. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker enters theaters December 20th. New episodes of The Mandalorian hit Disney+ every Friday.

