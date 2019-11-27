Rey Uses the Force in New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV Spot

Rey has spent the better part of two entire movies trying to get a handle on her powers, and it looks like she will finally have real control over the Force by the time the next movie arrives. Hardly anything about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been revealed thus far, especially when it comes to the specifics of the main characters and their stories. However, in a newly-released TV spot for the film, Rey is seen using the Force in a very similar way to Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: A New Hope.

In the spot, which you can watch in the video above, Rey waves her hand at a couple of Stormtroopers to convince them that she, Poe, and Finn are totally okay to be where they are. The troopers quickly repeat her words and oblige.

This action is a massive display of the control Rey has developed for the Force, as well as a direct nod to how Obi-Wan used his powers in the original Star Wars film. He famously waved his hand and told a couple of guards, “These are not the droids you’re looking for.” The same move was used by both Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. At one point, both of those Jedi failed in their attempts when faced with stronger-minded opponents.

A large part of the plot in The Rise of Skywalker will likely revolve around Rey and her connection to the Force, as well as her history. It was mentioned by Kylo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi that Rey’s parents were unimportant, but that could always prove to be a lie. Many believe that her lineage is somehow connected to other Jedi.

Then again, Kylo could be telling the truth. After all, the Force isn’t about a bloodline, so anyone could have a connection to it. All will be revealed next month when The Rise of Skywalker finally arrives.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.