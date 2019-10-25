Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Invades Awesome United Airlines In-Flight Safety Video

Hype for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been steadily been building all Summer. A trailer earlier this week gave fans their first complete taste, and now a United Airlines in-flight safety video is out there as a strange tie in as well. The Star Wars exhibit in Sydney, Australia is featured. Another part of the seatbelt fastening tutorial looks like something out of Star Tours way back when. All of the other inclusions find a way to work in some of the iconic ships from the series. Even the Star Wars Symphony Experience manages to make an appearance. Things all lead to C-3PO and R2 having their moment to shine as a part of the safety explanation. United even changed it’s tagline to “Fly the Friendly Galaxy” as a part of the entire drive to promote the movie in their flights.

That trailer earlier this week during Monday Night Football on ESPN caused quite a stir online. The beginning of the week brought the final trailer for The Rise of Skywalker. Fans were treated to some new footage of Rey’s struggle against the Dark Side. Also, getting a lot of air time was Kylo Ren‘s continued ascent through the ranks and his pursuit of the Resistance. Some new characters got some screen time as well in the battle against the First Order. Emperor Palpatine was undoubtedly the biggest star of the reveal as he figured prominently in the trailer.

Every Star Wars movie is going to whip that rabid fan base into a lather. The Rise of Skywalker looks like it will continue in that tradition as the saga drives to the conclusion. Some people were undoubtedly confused about the Emperor’s return after all this time. He met his end in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Director J.J. Abrams is very aware of the tension there, and he explained his reasoning with Empire Magazine.

“Some people feel like we shouldn’t revisit the idea of Palpatine, and I completely understand that,” Abrams began. “But if you’re looking at the nine films as one story, I don’t know many books where the last few chapters have nothing to do with those that have come before. If you look at the first eight films, all the set-ups of what we’re in IX are there in plain view.”

Those fan expectations aren’t going anywhere and he knows that. Abrams is focused on delivering a satisfying conclusion despite the skepticism among some in the fanbase.

“It’s been a gift to work with these people again. To get to deal with these characters again. I didn’t think that was going to happen for me… This ending, which is such an important thing for all of us, by far, has been the most challenging thing I’ve ever worked on,” Abrams said.