Disney Spoils Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance With Warning Sign

A new Star Wars-themed ride is coming to Disneyland this week, but fans feel Disney may have already spoiled its surprises with a warning sign. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance sends park attendees on a mission in the Star Wars universe. A sign set up outside the ride lets those park-goers know what they’re in for. According to WDW News Today, The signs says, “Join us on an exhilarating mission to stop the First Order. This mission includes rapid motion, sudden stops, sharp turns and a swift drop as you evade capture from the First Order.” Some feel that warning of the “swift drop” ruins the ride’s surprise ending.

The official description of the ride teases, “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will be a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official synopsis for the ride reads, “The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission.

“With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise.

“Get ready for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure when Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opens on December 5, 2019.”

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is going to be a part of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge section of Disney’s parks. Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disneyland and Disney World earlier this year. Galaxy’s Edge transports visitors to the Black Spire Outpost village on the frontier world of Batuu and features a number of immersive, Star Wars-themed attractions.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is opening less than a month before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters. Are you excited about the new Star Wars ride? Have you visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge yet? Let us know what you think about it in the comments. Star Wars: Rise fo the Resistance opens on December 5th. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens on December 20th.