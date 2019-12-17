Star Wars: Mark Hamill Wants People To Keep Their Bad Opinions To Themselves

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker first reactions are now out following the film’s premiere, and suffice to say that these first reactions are about as divisive as those for The Last Jedi. Industry pundits are weighing in left, right, and center, but as always, it’s the opinions of Star Wars cast and crew that hold the most weight. Star Wars icon Mark Hmaill was pretty vocal and outspoken about his feelings over Star Wars: The Last Jedi – but he must have learned better, since then. When it comes to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Hamill is urging early viewers to keep their opinions to themselves.

Here’s what Mark Hamill had to say about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker early reactions, during the film’s premiere:

“i hope they enjoy it, and if they don’t, just keep it to yourself” MARK SPEAKING STRAIGHT UP FACTS HERE #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/uRbU3o2EzB — abbi 2 (@nomadpoe) December 17, 2019

As you can see in the video above, Mark Hamill delivers that statement with perfect ‘Kidding – not kidding’ tone. That’s because in the actor’s case he is, in fact, both kidding and not kidding; Hamill wants fans to enjoy The Rise of Skywalker, and if they don’t, he almost certainly doesn’t want the first-time viewing experience ruined for those Star Wars fans who have eagerly been awaiting this Skywalker Saga finale. And given the experience that Hamill has had with this Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, that’s understandable.

Like so many in the Sequel Trilogy cast, Hamill has been dogged about this new chapter of Star Wars since it was announced that he was coming back. He famously spoke out about his disagreement with how director Rian Johnson chose to approach Luke’s story arc in The Last Jedi, before spending most of that film’s promotional tour walking back those statements. In short, Hamill has gotten to know just how divided the modern Star Wars fandom has become, and is probably happy that The Rise of Skywalker will be the final leg of that race.

Check out the first reaction to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis:

“#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker is a lot. It’s a big, giant movie with a lot of spectacle and high stakes and it’s definitely going to start a conversation (or a lot of conversations) among fans… It’s big and full of surprises and, in the words of Luke Skywalker, “This is not going to go the way you think”…. There’s a lot of cause for cheer throughout and they went for some really big ideas. Can’t wait to talk in more detail!!”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th. The Mandalorian streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+.