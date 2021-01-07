Star Wars Fans Weigh in on Speculation About Robert Downey Jr. Playing Thrawn
In Season Two of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano made reference to Grand Admiral Thrawn, which ignited speculation among Star Wars fans that it would only be a matter of time before the villainous character made his live-action debut, resulting in countless theories about which actor could take over the role. Now that his time as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to an end, some fans expressed their support of Robert Downey Jr. taking on the role, with there even being some unsubstantiated rumors that the actor may have met with Lucasfilm about getting involved in the franchise in some capacity.
While some fans think Downey would be the perfect actor to bring Thrawn to life, others thought it would be a mistake on the part of filmmakers to cast the actor for the iconic role.
Scroll down to see what fans think of Downey as Grand Admiral Thrawn!
Great
They should cast Robert Downey Jr. in Star Wars. He would make a great Grand Admiral Thrawn or any big character role. pic.twitter.com/GvFuejJA13— Mitch 🌍✌🏻 (@WASDMitch) January 4, 2021
Fantastic
In my opinion, Robert Downey Jr will make a FANTASTIC Grand Admiral Thrawn pic.twitter.com/roliuaRvWq— Dawn 💫Boscha fan💫 Valentines Day!💞💖 (@Bi_Boscha) January 6, 2021
So Happy
BRO if Robert Downey jr gets the Thrawn role I’ll be so happy!— Chris (@1PunchMane) January 6, 2021
Stick With the Original
Thrawn trending on twitter!!! Rumors of Robert Downey Jr. being cast for this upcoming live action role. @dave_filoni dont let us down. Cast the original voice actor, Lars Mikkelsen. RDJ would be great, but give credit to the original actor. His voice adds fear to his character. pic.twitter.com/DYkKp77um5— Brandon Van Scoy (@SkizzleSkazzle) January 6, 2021
Hell Yes
so could Robert Downey Jr. play a great Admiral Thrawn hell yes pic.twitter.com/DWeAlpANWo— george kennedy (@georgek65239803) January 5, 2021
Not Him
Me: I have no strong opinion on who should play live action Thrawn.— jack (@vesaldi) January 6, 2021
Twitter: Robert Downey Jr :D
Me: I have one strong opinion on who should play live action Thrawn. pic.twitter.com/Ow52933WCE
He "Blue" It
Guys, guys...I know there's lots of talk of Robert Downey Jr. playing Admiral Thrawn in a new #starwars trilogy or at least in the Ahsoka series. But come on. The right #Thrawn has been right in front of us the whole time. pic.twitter.com/X3LopxU0J9— Davey Slimmon (@daveyslimmon) January 6, 2021
Very Random
Robert Downey Jr Thrawn seems like the result of one of those exercises where you have a hat full of pieces of paper with nouns written on them and you draw two pieces from that hat and combine them into a new idea. Which is to say: very random, odd to think about.— Tori Fox (@theMandaTorian) January 6, 2021
Please No
I know we got some larger issues going on, but let's ignore those a hot sec and talk about this.
I love that we're bringing Thrawn to the live screen. I'm so excited. I love Robert Downey Jr. I support RDJ joining the Star Wars Cinematic Universe. But please, not as Thrawn.— ~Dezi~ (@Just_Dezi_) January 7, 2021
Sad Face
thrawn trilogy: :)
thrawn trilogy with robert downey jr.: :(— timb allen (@gothbr00ks) January 6, 2021