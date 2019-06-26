Star Wars Cassian Andor Rogue One Prequel Series to Reportedly Begin Shooting Soon

Debuting later this year on Disney+ is Star Wars: The Mandalorian, marking the first official live-action TV series in the franchise. Fans at this year’s Star Wars Celebration were treated to footage of the show, though an official trailer has yet to be released. Given how Lucasfilm is keeping a tight lid on the series that will be debuting in just a few months, details about the other live-action series they’ve been working on, which focuses on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Cassian Andor, have been even more sparse. A recent interview with star Diego Luna may have confirmed that the series will begin production imminently.

Mexican outlet El Siglo de Torreon noted that the actor has received the scripts for the series and that production will begin “soon.” Last December, Production Weekly claimed that the series would begin shooting this October, so it’s possible that the show could begin shooting even sooner.

“The problem is that I have to look younger, it’s a prequel!” Luna shared with the outlet. “With a lot of exercise, organic lettuce (laughs), keep me as young and healthy as I can.”

He added, “The amount of work that is done is brutal.”

This comment makes it unclear if he was detailing the size of the production or the extent to which he is getting into physical shape to play a younger version of himself.

The series is described, “The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire. A release date for the series has not yet been announced.”

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Cassian Andor actor Diego Luna shared in a statement when the series was announced. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

Stay tuned for details on the new series, which will likely debut on Disney+ next year. Star Wars: The Mandalorian will debut on November 12th on Disney+ and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

