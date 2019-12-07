Rogue One Star Would Love to Return to Star Wars

Fans are knee-deep in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker speculation, but Rogue One is still a topic that comes upon within the fandom from time to time. One of Rogue One‘s stars recently said she’d like to revisit the galaxy far, far away if the opportunity presented itself. Felicity Jones told Business Insider about the prospect of returning to the role of Jyn Erso while discussing her upcoming turn in The Aeronauts. If the call comes through, everything is on the table for the actress. Audiences seemed to enjoy Rogue One on first blush because of the characters and the pace. It was much more readily accepted than Solo: A Star Wars Story was upon its release. But, the upcoming sequel to Rogue One will probably move that story forward rather than looking to the events of that film for a larger character study.

Jones said of playing Jyn Erso again, “I would love to. She’s a tremendous character to play. I adored making the film. Maybe she can be reincarnated.” While that doesn’t sound like there’s a ton of wiggle room, Lucasfilm and Disney are pressing forward with their Disney+ series focusing on the next step in the Rogue One story. They described the newest effort in Production Weekly as, “The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire. A release date for the series has not yet been announced.”

Production was slated for Fall of this year and people speculate that the release date will fall sometime in 2020. But, Jones isn’t the only actor that is psyched about making a return trip to Star Wars. Cassian Andor himself, Diego Luna, talked about the series when it got announced. He sounded absolutely energized by the idea of going back to that role.

He began, “Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me. I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

If you have that itch for galactic adventure, Star Wars: The Mandalorian is streaming now on Disney+. For those who are waiting for that big finale to the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker flies into theaters on December 20th.