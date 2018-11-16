Ron Perlman Would Love to Be in a Star Wars Movie

Ron Perlman is a larger than life persona who has brought countless characters to life across multiple film genres. Despite his many impressive achievements, he’s yet to crack into the Star Wars world, which is an opportunity he’d happily embrace.

“Write your Congressman, because I’d love to be seen in one of those,” Perlman shared with ComicBook.com when asked if he’d be interested in a galaxy far, far away. “Whatever you got to do. Say, ‘Hey George [Lucas], there’s this newcomer, this kid named Perlman, you should really check him out.’”

Perlman recently appeared as an otherworldly creature in 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, with one of his biggest breakout roles being Beast in the Beauty and the Beast TV series, making him no stranger to embracing bizarre characters.

One of his most iconic roles is Hellboy, which he played in two live-action films and voiced for multiple animated features. While the actor is excited about the opportunity to take on a role in the Star Wars saga, don’t expect to see him play a superhero anytime soon.

“Well, I’m not much of a comic book dude, so I don’t know who’s really out there,” Perlman admitted. “I didn’t find Hellboy, Guillermo [del Toro] found Hellboy and Guillermo just introduced Hellboy to me and infused me with his boyish fanboy obsession with the character. That’s what got me through that one. No, there’s no comic book character that I have identified that I’m dying to play. Plus, I don’t know if, at 68, I should even be educating the notion of superheroes anymore.”

Luckily for Perlman and Star Wars fans, there are a number of projects on the horizon that could potentially find a role for the actor.

Following the release of Star Wars: Episode IX, it would seem most likely that Game of Thrones co-creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff would be the next filmmakers to develop a film, as they previously mentioned they’d begin working on writing their films when the HBO series finishes production. A series of films from Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson is on the way, though he and producing partner Ram Bergman have teased that it would be another year or two before they make any progress on those films’ development.

Big screen adventures aren’t Perlman’s only possible projects, as Star Wars: The Mandalorian is currently in production while another live-action series will begin filming next year.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Star Wars saga.

