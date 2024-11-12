Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Confirms Surprising Connection to The Penguin

It’s been confirmed that Mick Giacchino, the composer of The Penguin, serves the same role on Skeleton Crew, the upcoming Star Wars TV series. The news comes courtesy of a post on the official Star Wars website, which details Giacchino’s personal connection to the franchise and his creative process while working on Skeleton Crew. With this development, Giacchino becomes the second member of his family to write the music for a Star Wars project; his father, Oscar-winner Michael Giacchino, was the composer on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

“I wanted to ensure that this was a show where you get to really put yourself in these characters’ shoes because most of us grew up with Star Wars and our dreams were to be those kids and blast off on some adventure,” Giacchino said. “I’m still pinching myself about it. It’s so exciting!”

With the one-two punch of The Penguin and Skeleton Crew, 2024 will go down as the biggest year in Giacchino’s young career. Prior to working on the acclaimed DC TV series, his credits primarily consisted of various shorts, as well as shows such as Zootopia+ and The Muppets Mayhem.

Scheduled to premiere in December, Skeleton Crew is the latest Star Wars series for Disney+. Taking place during the New Republic era depicted on The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, it follows a small group of young children who embark on a dangerous journey across the galaxy. Along the way, they encounter the Force-sensitive Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), who joins the kids on their quest. With the release date fast approaching, Lucasfilm has been revving up their marketing efforts for Skeleton Crew. Earlier this month, a new trailer was released, and merchandise such as action figures and Funko Pops has been revealed.

This will be a great opportunity for Giacchino to showcase his versatility as a musician. While The Penguin is a dark, mature crime drama, Skeleton Crew has drawn comparisons to classic, family-friendly Amblin films like The Goonies and E.T. the Extra Terrestrial. Tonally, the projects are polar opposites, but Giacchino should be a strong fit for the galaxy far, far away. His reverence for the iconic franchise indicates he has a deep understanding of what makes Star Wars so special and the role music plays in that. He nailed the assignment on The Penguin with moody, atmospheric compositions. Giacchino should know what Skeleton Crew needs in the music department, especially since he was able to lean on his father for advice.

From the beginning, music has been one of the pillars of the Star Wars franchise. John Williams’ now-legendary score captured the imagination of generations of moviegoers, and he’s an impossible act to follow. That said, other composers have left their mark on the Star Wars legacy; Ludwig Göransson’s main theme for The Mandalorian is instantly recognizable, and some of Michael Giacchino’s cues for Rogue One were standouts. Whatever Mick came up with for Skeleton Crew, it will hopefully give fans more tracks to add to their playlists.