Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Gets Its First Wave of Funko Pops

star wars skeleton crew funko pops

The upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew stars Jude Law, and its billed as an extra nostalgic throwback to ’80s style Amblin movies like The Goonies. It will involve a group of kids that get lost in the Star Wars galaxy, which sets up an epic adventure on their journey to find their way home. Will it succeed where other Disney+ Star Wars series have failed? We’ll have to wait until December 3rd to find out. In the meantime, there are new Funko Pop figures to collect.

The first wave of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Funko Pops Includes Jude Law’s Jod Na Nawood, the kids Wim, Fern, KB and Neel. Pre-orders will be available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon starting today, November 1st. A figure of Kh’Ymm is also on the way as a Funko Shop exclusive. You can keep tabs on all of the latest Funko Pop drops via our guide, which is updated weekly.

Note that Hasbro also recently unveiled a collection of The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures inspired by Star Wars: Skeleton crew. A pre-order date hasn’t been announced at the time of writing, but updates will be available here when that information is announced.

What is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew about?

When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

Jude Law (Captain Marvel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) plays the human Jedi Jod Na Nawood, the adult leader of a motley crew of galaxy-faring kids that includes Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong).

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts Tuesday, December 3rd on Disney+.