Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Trailer Brings Youthful Exuberance to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

The official trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is here, introducing viewers to the youthful cast of the Disney+ series. Jude Law headlines the cast of Skeleton Crew, but it’s the four young actors who get lost in the galaxy far, far away that are the engine of the show. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts with a two-episode premiere on December 3rd, which is a month away. Once our four leads discover a buried starship, they fire it up and are wisked away for an interstellar adventure where they will run across pirates and other dangerous beings. Will they make it home alive? We’ll have to tune in and see for ourselves.

The Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer begins with two of our leads already in trouble: one for racing through a busy city street, and the other for discovering the ship in the woods. Once the kids dig the ship out, they mistakenly get it online and it activates lightspeed and shoots off for the stars with them inside. After landing at a spaceport, they try to pay for food with Old Republic credits. Some unsavory characters try to rob them, which is where Jude Law’s character steps in.

The Star Wars: Skeleton Crew cast includes Jude Law (Captain Marvel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as the human Jedi Jod Na Nawood, the adult leader of a motley crew of galaxy-faring kids that includes Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), and Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong).

We also know some other familiar faces that will also appear in Skeleton Crew. Family Matters star Jaleel White will play a space pirate named Gunter who gives the kids a hard time, and Shaun of the Dead‘s Nick Frost voices SM-33, a droid that aids the young space explorers. There are brief looks at both characters in the trailer.

“He’s like a rusty old, cranky droid that sort of reluctantly helps the kids along the way,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew star Jude Law said about Nick Frost’s character. “The other thing about him is that he’s the first mate of a mysterious ship.”

White’s Gunter has a sensor over his right eye and a panel strapped to his chest. Other pirates joining him include Vane, played by Marti Matulis. Vane is a character Star Wars fans will remember from The Mandalorian after he gave Din Djarin and Greek Karga a tough time. There’s also Brutus (Frank Tatasciore, performance artist: Stephan Oyoung), Pax (performance artist: Mike Estes), and Chaelt (Dale Soules).

The two-episode premiere of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is December 3rd on Disney+.