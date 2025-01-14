What’s Next for Star Wars After the Skeleton Crew Finale

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has been a real adventure. The coming-of-age story from series creators Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Christopher Ford (Chaos Walking) — which sees the enigmatic Force user Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) chaperone lost kids Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) on a spacefaring adventure seeking home and pirate’s treasure — finishes its eight-episode first season Tuesday on Disney+. Now fans are asking: Is Skeleton Crew renewed for season 2?

Videos by ComicBook.com

To quote Yoda: “Difficult to see. Always in motion is the future.”

The Dec. 2 two-episode series premiere failed to enter the Nielsen top 10 — a first for a live-action Star Wars series — despite strong reviews. (At 95 percent approval from critics on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Skeleton Crew was better critically received than every live-action Star Wars show except for Andor.) To compare, the June series premiere of The Acolyte charted on Nielsen with 488 million minutes viewed from its two-episode premiere, only for that series to be canceled in August 2024.

Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman told Vulture on Dec. 19 that Acolyte‘s performance “wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title,” which went over budget at a reported cost of $230 million. Meanwhile, Disney+ has “seen some growth” on Skeleton Crew and “the reviews have been excellent,” Bergman said, “so we’ll have to see how that all plays out as it moves forward.”

As Lucasfilm readies its return to theaters with the Jon Favreau-directed The Mandalorian & Grogu film in 2026 — the first Star Wars feature since The Rise of Skywalker capped off the nine-movie Skywalker Saga in 2019 — the studio will also continue to expand the Star Wars galaxy on Disney+. The second and final season of Andor, the prequel leading up to the events of Rogue One, arrives in April, and Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni is penning Ahsoka season 2 ahead of his forthcoming New Republic film set during the post-Return of the Jedi timeline of The Mandalorian.

Filoni’s as-yet-untitled film, which will close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew, was one of three new Star Wars movies announced at Star Wars Celebration in 2023. James Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) is directing a film set at the dawn of the Jedi, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel, Saving Face) is helming a film set after the events of the Star Wars sequel trilogy that follows Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) as she builds a new Jedi Order.

So far, only The Mandalorian movie has a theatrical release date: May 22, 2026. A fourth season of the flagship Star Wars series about helmeted bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and the Force-trained Mandalorian Grogu is in development at Disney+, although Lucasfilm has yet to announce anything beyond Andor season 2 and Ahsoka season 2.

“We have Andor season two, which we’re really excited about. It is excellent. I’ve watched all the episodes, and it is a fantastic season. And then we have Ahsoka season two, which Dave Filoni is leading,” Bergman told Vulture. “And then we’re looking at a number of additional series that are in development. We’ll see what we decide to do.”

“They have to be great, and when we’re in the position where we think we have what we want, we’re going to move forward,” he continued. “In terms of the films, at this point we have Mandalorian, which is coming out Memorial Day of ‘26, and we’ve got a number of films that we are developing. When we’re ready, we’ll be making announcements as to what those are.”

Bergman went on to say that Disney is looking to make some streaming titles “as economical as possible” but that “the whole goal, in whatever we do, is quality.”

“It’s the most important thing, and we won’t do anything that we don’t think is quality,” he said. “So I think what you’re going to see is a mix of those series that have more visual effects and will certainly be more expensive. And then you’re going to see some titles that are less expensive because they have less visual effects. But what they’ll both have are great stories.”

The Star Wars: Skeleton Crew finale premieres Jan. 14 on Disney+.