Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 Update Arrives (And Some Fans Will Hate The News)

Star Wars: Ahsoka is coming back for Season 2 – but the latest update on the second season is going to have some fans upset (imagine that…). That’s because Star Wars animation guru and The Mandalorian showrunner Dave Filoni just confirmed that he will indeed remain onboard as the sole writer for Ahsoka Season 2 – and given how divisive the first season was, that’s certainly a choice on the part of Disney/Lucasfilm.

“Good grief! I’m so well into that as well. I’ve been writing it and I’m still the single writer on it, so I’ve been enjoying doing that. But it’s a challenge of course, and working some of these arcs through has been a challenge, and making sure it’s all going to come out in a way that I think is exciting for fans,” Filoni said to Extra TV, during the premiere of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. “I know they’re interested in where some of the things I developed in Season 1 go, so yeah… But I’m pretty happy with it! We’ll see. I love working with that team; love working with Rosario, so I can’t wait to get back to that…. It’s my next thing, I think, of my many things.”

Filoni has been the main architect of the Ahsoka Tano character and her arc through the Star Wars Saga. He co-created the character alongside George Lucas, and made her a major focus of his Clone Wars animated series in the late-2000s – then brought her back for the sequel series Star Wars Rebels as a major operative who helped form The Rebellion. Filoni brought Ahsoka forward into the New Republic era via The Mandalorian, where she was still trying to settle unfinished business from Star Wars Rebels. In fact, the Ahsoka spinoff series was really more like a live-action continuation of Rebels (with a major time-jump), as Filoni brought Ahsoka back to her Rebels teammates Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Ezra Bridger – while also bringing back the overarching threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

If you seen any trepidation in Filoni’s expression during that interview, it’s probably because he’s currently feeling the weight of an entire shared universe on his shoulders – not to mention the pressure of shepherding Star Wars‘ most viable (read: only viable) content lane, at the moment. Ahsoka Season 2 has a major cliffhanger to resolve, as Ahsoka Tano was left stranded in another galaxy with Sabine, while Ezra stowed away back to a galaxy he’s been missing from for more than a decade, and brought back the threat of Thrawn along with him. While that story arc is playing out, Filoni has The Mandalorian & Grogu movie that’s already in post-production, as well as his Star Wars event film that will bring all of the New Republic era storylines and characters together. The balance of trying to create these individual projects and pace out the overarching story developments must certainly be daunting – and the fandom isn’t going to go easy on the end products.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is currently streaming on Disney+.