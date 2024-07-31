Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Adds Nick Frost to Cast

The upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be honoring a number of components of the galaxy far, far away, with PEOPLE confirming today that the series will pay respects to the time-honored tradition of charismatic, mechanical companions by having Nick Frost voice the droid SM 33. The name of this droid will look familiar to Peter Pan fans, with the droid potentially taking on the personality of Captain Hook’s first mate Mr. Smee. While SM 33’s role is to help the young protagonists of the series, star Jude Law confirmed that his connection to Mr. Smee goes a bit further than just the name. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will premiere on Disney+ on December 3rd.

“He’s like a rusty old, cranky droid that sort of reluctantly helps the kids along the way,” Law confirmed to the outlet. “The other thing about him is that he’s the first mate of a mysterious ship.”

We shouldn’t anticipate SM 33 to be a direct reflection of Mr. Smee, however, as that character was far more nefarious than Frost’s droid sounds.

Frost is most known for his collaborations with filmmaker Edgar Wright and actor Simon Pegg in films like Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End, with Pegg himself previously playing the otherworldly Unkar Plutt in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Law also went on to describe the practical ways in which the droids came to life while filming, impressing the actor with how realistic they feel to act alongside.

“Of course, you were expecting to work with droids and alien species, but you forget that they’re brought to life in front of you by these extraordinary people who have skills, whether it’s puppets or as animatronic experts,” the actor detailed. “You’re surrounded by them because they’re as much a part of the cast as those who are flesh and blood.”

He added that Frost’s performance of SM 33 is “fun” and “absolutely perfect,” and that his puppet collaborators were “an inspiration to work with.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home — and meeting unlikely allies and enemies — will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

