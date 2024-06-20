Star Wars: Bryce Dallas Howard Confirms She's Directing Episode of Skeleton Crew

Star Wars: The Acolyte is currently in the midst of releasing new episodes on Disney+, but it's not the only new Lucasfilm project to look forward to. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew stars Jude Law and Kerry Condon, and it's expected to debut on the streamer later this year. The show was created and executive produced by Jon Watts, who is best known for directing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man films. Watts is expected to helm an episode of the series, but he's not the only name on the list. It was previously reported that the Oscar-winning directors of Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert AKA The Daniels, will be helming an episode of Skeleton Crew in addition to David Lowery (The Green Knight), Jake Schreier (Beef), and Lee Isaac Chung (Minari). During a recent interview with Collider, Bryce Dallas Howard confirmed she will also be directing an episode of Skeleton Crew.

"Well, I wish! So, what I'll say is that I'm doing an episode of Skeleton Crew, which I'm super excited about," Howard shared. "I went to college with Jon Watts and his writing partner in this, Chris Ford. And so, that was very exciting and getting to do that."

Bryce Dallas Howard's Star Wars History:

(Photo: Bryce Dallas Howard at The Mandalorian premiere. - Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Skeleton Crew won't be Howard's first time directing Star Wars. The Jurassic World star helmed three episodes of Star Wars: Tha Mandalorian: "Chapter 4: Sanctuary," "Chapter 11: The Heiress," and Chapter 22: Guns For Hire in addition to the fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, "The Return of The Mandalorian."

Howard's father, Ron Howard, also helmed Solo: A Star Wars Story. In fact, one of the younger Howard's episodes of The Mandalorian paid tribute to her father's film, Apollo 13,

What Is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew About?

Skeleton Crew will follow a ragtag group of lost kids trying to find their way home. It will star Jude Law in a significant, but mysterious role.

"Jon Watts came to me, very much wanting to do a sort of Goonies in Star Wars," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy exclusively told ComicBook at Star Wars Celebration last year. "Needless to say, I'm going to say yes. And so it's just evolved out of that kind of enthusiasm in wanting to tell stories in this space."

Stay tuned for more updates about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and more projects from Lucasfilm and Disney+.