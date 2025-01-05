This Theory About Skeleton Crew’s Mysterious Supervisor Makes So Much Sense

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has been a while ride so far. Its “Goonies meets Star Wars” sensibilities has created an exciting adventure full of great characters and engrossing mysteries. From what At Attin’s Great Work is to who Jod Na Nawood is, Skeleton Crew has succeeded where other recent Star Wars series have failed by keeping fans guessing what’s coming next. The last several episodes have been building up a new mystery in the background — the identity of At Attin’s mysterious Supervisor. Some fans have come to the conclusion that the Supervisor is none other than legendary pirate Tak Rennod.

Tak Rennod was the focus of the last three episodes, beginning with the crew’s trip to At Achrann and their journey to his lair on Lanupa, which saw them run afoul of Jod’s old pirate gang. Many fans got the idea that Rennod was the supervisor from the At Achrann episode, where it’s revealed that Rennod had discovered the coordinates to At Attin from At Achrann’s equivalent of the Supervisor’s tower. There is actually a lot of evidence for this theory, especially if one has been paying attention to the show.

The Clues So Far

The best place to start is the beginning of the show and the children finding the Onyx Cinder. The Cinder is buried in the woods outside of the capital of At Attin, but it’s not buried very deep at all. This could easily point to it being a rush job — Rennod landing the ship and quickly burying it. This would hide the ship and allow him to leave quickly if things didn’t work out. The next clue is subtle, but it does seem a little too convenient the more you think about it.

Wim was found by a sentry droid in the ravine where the Onyx Cinder was buried. That’s a very strange place for there to be any kind of official droid from the city. The most likely explanation is that it was sent to patrol that area of the woods, to make sure that no one found the ship buried out there. The only person with the authority to do that would be the Supervisor. Now, this doesn’t automatically point to the Supervisor being Rennod, but it does point to the Supervisor at least knowing about the ship and Rennod.

After the children leave the planet, their parents ask to see the Supervisor, a request that is denied. However, Fern’s mom Fara seems to have a pretty important role on At Attin. If there’s anyone who can get an audience with the Supervisor, it should be her. There’s really no reason for the Supervisor to reject them, unless for some reason they are hiding their identity from the people of At Attin. That feels like something a pirate like Tak Rennod would do.

The show has established that out of the nine Jewels of the Old Republic, eight of them were found and destroyed. A likely series of events goes like this: Tak Rennod and his crew come across one of them, most possibly At Achrann. Each of these planets — which the show has implied were mints for the Old Republic — are a perfect duplicate of the others. Rennod and his crew round the Supervisor’s Tower, known as the Fallen Sanctum on At Achrann, and found the coordinates to all nine Jewels. Rennod would know that the other worlds had been found and At Attin wasn’t, so he copied those coordinates and destroyed them.

This would lead to him and SM-33 killing the rest of his crew, with 33 programmed to kill anyone who tries to find the coordinates, and heading to At Attin. Rennod would have learned about the nature of the Jewels from the Fallen Sanctum and could have bluffed his way to the Supervisor’s Tower, possibly by saying he was an agent of the Republic, and killed the Supervisor, taking their place. Seeing as how Jod and all the pirates know who Rennod was, this would have taken place in the not too distant past, which is why the Supervisor wouldn’t want to meet with the kids’ parents; they may have known the old Supervisor from public appearances.

Tak Rennod As the Supervisor Is the Perfect Ending To Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has kept the surprises coming, so there will almost certainly be one final twist. Revealing Tak Rennod as the Supervisor is the best way to end the story. The secret of At Attin has been the biggest mystery of the show so far, so taking that mystery and combining it with the pirate plot would bring the narrative full circle.

On top of that, there’s just too much evidence for it not to be case. A lot of it is kind of circumstantial, but it all points in the direction of Tak Rennod having survived the trip to At Attin and taking over. At Attin knows nothing about the galaxy since the fall of the Republic, and that may be because Rennod kept it from them, all so he can keep his treasure planet to himself. It’s possible that none of this is the case and it’s all a coincidence, but there are too many clues to ignore.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew airs on Disney+ on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.