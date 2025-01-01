I’m Worried That Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Will Have a Last-Minute Twist

Through six of its eight Season 1 episodes, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has done a lot to stand out from the crowd. This swashbuckling space pirate series shares more in common with The Goonies than The Mandalorian, and that’s what makes it such a great experience for Star Wars fans. Not that there’s anything wrong with The Mandalorian, but we needed something refreshing from Star Wars, something new that hasn’t been bogged down by the franchising of it all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Skeleton Crew has been exactly that, but there’s a fear I can’t quite shake as the finale approaches in a couple of weeks. This show has been so perfectly detached from the rest of the Star Wars franchise, which has not been the M.O. for the Dave Filoni/Jon Favreau era to this point. So far, everything has had to tie into something else, pushing one of the grander narratives of the Star Wars franchise, and keeping anything from feeling wholly original. Is Skeleton Crew going to suffer the same fate?

Let me rephrase that a bit: Is Skeleton Crew going to deliver some big, out-of-nowhere twist in the final episode that ties the entire story into another Star Wars thing?

The whole show takes place at the start of the New Republic, around the same time as The Mandalorian, and it’s a miracle those two shows don’t have any shared DNA yet. What worries me more than The Mandalorian, though, is that this whole At Attin situation is actually going to have something to do with the grand story of the Empire.

Not to pile onto The Rise of Skywalker, because it has gotten plenty of well-deserved criticism over the last five years, but do you remember how ridiculous it felt when everything we’d been watching for two movies suddenly tied back into Palpatine? Just when it felt like the sequel trilogy was breaking into its own territory, everything came crashing back to the familiar.

It would be a real shame for the same thing to happen to Skeleton Crew, but it’s a possibility that can’t be ruled out just yet. At Attin has been revealed as the last Old Republic mint, which appears to be the reason everyone is so obsessed with finding it. If that’s all that’s happening in Skeleton Crew, it’s great news, because that doesn’t need to tie into anything else from the franchise’s past for it to work on this show.

The fear right now is whether or not the ability to produce currency is the only secret being hidden on At Attin. Think about all the mysterious “data analysis” taking place on that planet. And then there’s the faceless supervisor, who has been only mentioned to this point but looms large over the planet’s activity.

Could that supervisor be a leftover officer of the fallen Empire? What if At Attin is at the center of the birth of the First Order? These are the thoughts that keep me up every Tuesday night.

Those things would obviously be a whole let better than secret plot about bacta resurrections and cloning techniques, but neither is ideal. Skeleton Crew is a really special thing, and it has the opportunity to keep being that special thing for any number of seasons. The galaxy is Skeleton Crew‘s oyster right now — anything is possible! We’ve been introduced to a corner of the Star Wars universe that is largely untouched by what has come before. Just think for a second about how rare that is.

The last thing I want to see is that opportunity wasted on yet another failed attempt to mine nostalgia for a few more dollars. Star Wars is at its very best when it’s trying new things. That’s exactly what Skeleton Crew is doing, and it would be best if the brain trust at Lucasfilm just got out of the way.