Star Wars: Solo Writer Reveals "Biggest Problem" That "Always Haunted" Him

Jonathan Kasdan is currently promoting Willow, the new Disney+ series that follows the story originally told in the 1988 fantasy film of the film name. Kasdan developed the new series, but it's not his first time working with characters created by George Lucas. He also wrote Solo: A Star Wars Story with his father, Lawrence Kasdan, who is best known for writing Return of the Jedi. While talking with The Hollywood Reporter Willow, Kasdan was asked about Solo and he revealed one part of the story that has always "haunted" him.

"It's a great theory," Kasdan said when THR asked if Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke) was the one who was leaking intel in order to free herself from Crimson Dawn and Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany). "It was not what we were thinking exactly, but I'll tell you the biggest problem that has always haunted me about Solo. I'm going to reveal the writer's nightmare right now. If Dryden Vos is so concerned about exposing his gang in the [Kessel] heist, why does he send his most trusted aid [Qi'ra] to be the most visible member of the team that steals the coaxium? It seems to me that he's going to have to kill her almost immediately just to separate himself from that job. So it always drove me crazy, and it was a problem that I was eager to retcon in a sequel."

Will Lucasfilm Film Make Solo 2 Happen?

When Solo: A Star Wars Story hit theaters in 2018, it ended up being a flop by Star Wars standards. The movie made $392,924,807 worldwide, which is the lowest-grossing of the franchise. The film also earned a middling 69% critics score and 64% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, despite the mixed reactions, there are plenty of people out there who want to see sequel. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Solo writer Lawrence Kasdan and producer Rob Bredow at the Willow premiere and asked about the possibility of a sequel.

"I love it. Bring it. That's what we want to hear. I had so much fun on Solo. And well, we have a number of people who worked on that show here today." Bredow said. "Jon Kasdan, Ron Howard. All of us love that world, love that team. I think it's happened before, right? The fans have brought things back, so I think it really is up to the fans what we do next."

"It's possible. Who knows. You can't predict." Kasdan added.

The first two episodes of Willow and Solo: A Star Wars Story are streaming on Disney+.