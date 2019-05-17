Star Wars Star Mark Hamill Pays Tribute To Grumpy Cat

The lovable phenomenon Grumpy Cat recently passed away at the age of 7, and Star Wars icon Mark Hamill paid a delightful tribute to her on social media. Hamill shared several photos with the caption “She was a part of all of us. 😒 #RIPGrumpyCat 😾”, and the first photo was of Grumpy Cat’s trademark expression. The second photo featured Hamill on the set as his hair was getting worked on, and his expression was quite close to Grumpy Cat’s.

The final photo was of his friend Harrison Ford, and while the photo itself didn’t feature a grumpy expression, Grumpy Cat would be quite proud of the quote, which reads “Am I grumpy? I might be. But I think maybe sometimes it’s misinterpreted.” We’ll leave that for you to judge, but you can check out the humorous tribute below.

The family that took care of Grumpy Cat announced the sad news online Tuesday. In their statement, they explained that Grumpy had encountered complications from a urinary tract infection, but also let fans know she died peacefully on Tuesday morning in her mother Tabatha’s arms. You can read their full statement below.

“We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat.

Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome. She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha.

Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile around the world – even when times were tough.

Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.

Grumpy’s family – Tabatha, Bryan, and Chrystal”

Grumpy Cat has become one of the most popular characters on the internet, and you can quickly find hundreds of memes and GIFs starring the adorable cat. Grumpy Cat also has 1.5 million followers on Twitter and 2.4 million followers on Instagram, as well as 8.5 million on Facebook. She also has two New York Time best-selling books and a comic series through Dynamite Entertainment. She might be gone, but fans will always remember her.