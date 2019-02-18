‘Star Wars’ Tease Could Hint Title and Trailer are Coming Soon

We’re finally getting the third installment to the latest Star Wars trilogy this year, but the question of the film’s title has been weighing on everyone’s minds. Thanks to a recent tweet from some official Star Wars accounts, we suspect the reveal might be just around the corner.

The calm before the galactic storm… pic.twitter.com/uyA1yK4sY1 — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) February 16, 2019

“The calm before the galactic storm…,” they tweeted. The post included a gif of both Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) saying, “This is where the fun begins!”

In addition to the UK, the tweet was also sent from multiple other international accounts, including France and the Netherlands.

Many fans were quick to comment on the posts, urging the folks at Lucasfilm and Disney to finally give us something.

STOP TEASING US AND pic.twitter.com/xRNOjktvmf — Riri (@Riri19911) February 16, 2019

Some are hoping this could also mean a trailer, and if that’s true, we can probably only expect a teaser trailer that’s predominately the title. The first full length trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi wasn’t released until about two months before the movie came out.

The question of the title has been a huge mystery. The title for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was revealed on January 23rd of the year of its release. Now that January has passed, fans are getting anxious. We had hoped to get a sneak peak during the Super Bowl, but no Star Wars content was revealed.

Earlier this month, one of the members of the Star Wars Story Group revealed that they don’t even know the title. In fact, it was recently reported that the movie’s director, J.J. Abrams, who also helmed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is the only person in existence who actually knows the name of Episode IX.

There have been a lot of rumors circulating the film’s title. In December, a fan posted a guess to Reddit, which is the closest we’ve seen to a possible reveal. Otherwise, the new movie is “shrouded in mystery.”

The Hollywood Reporter even shared their own guesses last month, which included The Knights of Ren, The Ashes of the Empire, The Rising Tyranny, and A Spark of Hope.

While the title is still a mystery, other small details of film have been trickling in, including a rumored BB-8 sidekick, the debut of a new stormtrooper, and the potential involvement of the Knights of Ren.

Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell. The returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.