Star Wars: The Acolyte Star Charlie Barnett Reveals Yord is From Alderaan

It was an epic yet sad week for Star Wars fans as the fifth episode of Star Wars: The Acolyte, "Night," blew viewers away with its extravagant lightsaber fights and huge reveals. Warning: Spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 5 ahead... Qimir (Manny Jacinto) was confirmed to be the masked "Sith" stranger, and he fought and killed both Yord and Jecki, the Jedis played by Charlie Barnett and Dafne Keen. While fans are devastated by the loss, they've also been incredibly hyped about the episode. Since Barnett's Yord debuted on the show, fans of the character have had a lot of fun on social media naming themselves the "Yord Horde" and creating puns with the character's name. Yord may be gone, but that's not stopping fans from talking about him on social media. In fact, some fans have been excited to learn that the character is supposedly from a very special Star Wars location: Alderaan.

In an interview with Collider, Barnett revealed that he presented The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland with a few options for Yord's home planet. The actor said he picked "some really obscure" and "weird" locations, but Headland's vast knowledge of the franchise led to his options being shot down for various reasons. "I'm like, 'I'm not just gonna be from Alderaan,'" Barnett recalled. "Let it be known, I chose Alderaan eventually," he added with a laugh. You can watch the interview below:

@colliderdotcom Charlie Barnett tried to catch out Leslye Headland on set of The Acolyte but she knows too much! 🌌 LeslyeHeadland TheAcolyte CharlieBarnett TheAcolyteEdit TheAcolyteStarWars StarWarsStarWarsEdit Collider Yord ♬ original sound – ColliderDotCom – ColliderDotCom

Why Yord Being From Alderaan Makes Sense:

(Photo: Charlie Barnett in The Acolyte / Alderaan in Obi-Wan Kenobi - Lucasfilm)

While Yord hasn't been confirmed to be from Alderaan on The Acolyte, we hope the character's home planet soon becomes an official part of the canon. Of course, Alderaan is an incredibly important part of Star Wars history. It was first mentioned as Princess Leia's (Carrie Fisher) home planet in Star Wars in 1977 before it was blown up by Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing) via the Death Star.

Alderaan was located in the Core Worlds with a mostly human population and was known as a beautiful and sophisticated planet filled with arts and culture. Considering Alderaan was one of the oldest members of the Galactic Republic that saw prosperous times during the High Republic, it makes sense that Force-sensitive children like Yord would be among those who were sent to Coruscant to train.

The planet was first seen in live-action in Obi-Wan Kenobi in 2022, and its pristine decor and the seemingly well-ordered lifestyle of its people definitely fall in line with Yord's whole vibe. We learned early on in The Acolyte that Yord is a strict rule-follower who likes things neat and tidy. In fact, the scene in which he steams his Jedi robes has become an Internet sensation.

Yord also has some sass to him, which is a trait often associated with Alderaan's most famous former resident, Princess Leia. Upon further reflection, Leia and Yord would probably have a great sibling-type dynamic if they had lived in the same era. (The kind of fun dynamic between two people who grew up together, not the kind where you don't know you're siblings and kiss each other.)

When the video of Barnett started to spread on Twitter, many fans took to the social media site to share their thoughts on his choice of home planet.

"Star Wars actors having headcanons for where the characters they play are from is actually one of my favorite things in the world. Charlie saying Yord is from Alderaan is very special to me," @andorisms wrote. "Alderaan has the shittiest luck as a planet. Yord dying, Cara Dune being born there, and also it blew up," @IndianaOld1899 joked. "It makes a lot of sense that someone like Yord is from a place like Alderaan," @WalloMarto observed. "ANOTHER WIN FOR ALDERAAN AND THE YORD HORDE," @bailbreha celebrated.

The first five episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.