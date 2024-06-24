Star Wars Fans Rally to Support Wookieepedia After They Received Death Threats

The dark side of the Star Wars fandom has never seemed stronger than it has during The Acolyte's release on Disney+. The backlash to the show has grown so intense that even the team working over at Wookieepedia – the most famous Star Wars wiki page – are getting caught in the crossfire.

The Acolyte Episode 4 featured an appearance from Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi, who famously dismissed the threat of the Sith in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. However, Mundi's appearance in the Acolyte ended up contradicting some official details about his age listed in auxiliary literature for Phantom Menace. Wookieepedia's team updated Mundi's page with the new canon established by The Acolyte – and received death threats for doing their job.

And yet, it is a sign of hope that Star Wars fans are now rallying around Wookieepedia and its team. Love or hate The Acolyte, no one deserves to have their life threatened – certainly not over Star Wars. Scroll below for a sample of how many Star Wars fans feel the same way.