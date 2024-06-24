Star Wars Fans Rally to Support Wookieepedia After They Received Death Threats

Star Wars fans are rallying behind the team at Wookieepedia, after they received death threats over The Acolyte.

By Kofi Outlaw

The dark side of the Star Wars fandom has never seemed stronger than it has during The Acolyte's release on Disney+. The backlash to the show has grown so intense that even the team working over at Wookieepedia – the most famous Star Wars wiki page – are getting caught in the crossfire. 

The Acolyte Episode 4 featured an appearance from Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi, who famously dismissed the threat of the Sith in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. However, Mundi's appearance in the Acolyte ended up contradicting some official details about his age listed in auxiliary literature for Phantom Menace. Wookieepedia's team updated Mundi's page with the new canon established by The Acolyte – and received death threats for doing their job. 

And yet, it is a sign of hope that Star Wars fans are now rallying around Wookieepedia and its team. Love or hate The Acolyte, no one deserves to have their life threatened – certainly not over Star Wars. Scroll below for a sample of how many Star Wars fans feel the same way. 

Hate Has No Place Here

Wookieepedia sounded the battle cry, and the good souls within the Star Wars fandom answered.

Are We Adults? Or...

This is not grown-up behavior. At all.

Good Fandom - It's A Trend

Sometimes, social media CAN be a platform for good, positive things in the world.

Put A Bounty On It

There are more Star Wars fans ready to ride for Wookieepedia as there are those trying to threaten it. Go ahead and find out.

The Power of Many

Those who hate The Acolyte for introducing new ideas about the Force are ironically manifesting "The power of many" through their trolling.

Getting Too Common

Every new Star Wars release is met with a growing amount of abuse. Where does it end?

This is Fiction

At the end of the day, these negative emotions and actions are swirling around a fictional work of art. Let's all keep perspective, here.

A Bigger Problem

Make no mistake: Wookieepedia was the target this time, but for many Star Wars commentators (especially female pundits) this has become all too routine.

So Uncivilized...

Remember when Star Wars fans were supposed to be a noble-hearted group of misunderstood geeks?

Remember Your Allies

We're all supposed to be rebels in the same alliance. Why's that so hard to remember?

No More YouTube Fandom

There needs to be more conversation about how YouTube commentators have affected fandoms. Negativity gets views and can trend better. Just saying...

