Star Wars Fans Rally to Support Wookieepedia After They Received Death Threats
Star Wars fans are rallying behind the team at Wookieepedia, after they received death threats over The Acolyte.
The dark side of the Star Wars fandom has never seemed stronger than it has during The Acolyte's release on Disney+. The backlash to the show has grown so intense that even the team working over at Wookieepedia – the most famous Star Wars wiki page – are getting caught in the crossfire.
The Acolyte Episode 4 featured an appearance from Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi, who famously dismissed the threat of the Sith in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. However, Mundi's appearance in the Acolyte ended up contradicting some official details about his age listed in auxiliary literature for Phantom Menace. Wookieepedia's team updated Mundi's page with the new canon established by The Acolyte – and received death threats for doing their job.
And yet, it is a sign of hope that Star Wars fans are now rallying around Wookieepedia and its team. Love or hate The Acolyte, no one deserves to have their life threatened – certainly not over Star Wars. Scroll below for a sample of how many Star Wars fans feel the same way.
Hate Has No Place Here
We aren't going to mince words on this one. If your response to an editor adding a date to an article on Wookieepedia is to tell them you hope they and their pets die, you are not a Star Wars fan. Hate like that has no place here, and you are not welcome in our community.— Wookieepedia🏳️🌈 #YordHorde #SolPatrol (@WookOfficial) June 19, 2024
Hate has no place here. #WeStandWithWookieepedia https://t.co/kt8IzNrQDX pic.twitter.com/VI8Y0Uh9nC— Madame DM #DnD (@MadameDM_DND) June 20, 2024
Wookieepedia sounded the battle cry, and the good souls within the Star Wars fandom answered.
Are We Adults? Or...
Some people are literally attacking the Star Wars Wikipedia site for literally THE dumbest reason. Grown adults acting like they’re still toddlers!
Hate has NO place anywhere, ESPECIALLY Star Wars!
#WeStandWithWookieepedia pic.twitter.com/71NPdWn0rR— The-Autistic-Artist 🌂 (IF and Deadpool 3 Era) (@TheAutisticArt) June 20, 2024
This is not grown-up behavior. At all.
Good Fandom - It's A Trend
We're trending! We love you all, very much❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rsi3SAKQG5— Wookieepedia🏳️🌈 #YordHorde #SolPatrol (@WookOfficial) June 20, 2024
Sometimes, social media CAN be a platform for good, positive things in the world.
Put A Bounty On It
For the good folks @ @WookOfficial 🤜🏼🤛🏾#WeStandWithWookieepedia pic.twitter.com/xWDGJgchiq— 🤜🏾Broaxium🤛🏻 (@Broaxium) June 19, 2024
There are more Star Wars fans ready to ride for Wookieepedia as there are those trying to threaten it. Go ahead and find out.
The Power of Many
#WeStandWithWookieepedia https://t.co/3yuGkEAlY1 pic.twitter.com/LIWdmyTP46— Ethan Sacks (@ethanjsacks) June 20, 2024
Those who hate The Acolyte for introducing new ideas about the Force are ironically manifesting "The power of many" through their trolling.
Getting Too Common
me when I see star wars fans being miserable piles of trash#WeStandWithWookieepedia https://t.co/PgYQozH1yy pic.twitter.com/wREKq1dFmM— ecto draws (poorly) btw (@EctoLorean) June 19, 2024
Every new Star Wars release is met with a growing amount of abuse. Where does it end?
This is Fiction
Star Wars is many things to many people, but above all else it is a work of fiction. No one should suffer harassment, threats, or physical harm over arguments about lore, and no one involved should be discriminated over their race, gender, or orientation. #WeStandWithWookieepedia pic.twitter.com/TZKYvTkwRS— Brook (@supadupafun33) June 20, 2024
At the end of the day, these negative emotions and actions are swirling around a fictional work of art. Let's all keep perspective, here.
A Bigger Problem
Woke up to DMs telling me to kill myself, rape threats, replies calling me slurs that don’t even apply to me, and people telling me to get back in the kitchen. Just an average day in the Star Wars fandom as a woman. pic.twitter.com/BiDXXylGyw— Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) June 20, 2024
Make no mistake: Wookieepedia was the target this time, but for many Star Wars commentators (especially female pundits) this has become all too routine.
So Uncivilized...
Anyone who condones or contributes to the death threats toward @wookofficial is not a Star Wars fan in my eyes. This community deserves better. 😔#WeStandWithWookieepedia pic.twitter.com/vKxjx5jNgq— Melody (Earthrealm Protector Era) (@MelodyMacReady) June 20, 2024
Remember when Star Wars fans were supposed to be a noble-hearted group of misunderstood geeks?
Remember Your Allies
Long loved Wookieepedia. I stand with Wookiepedia.#WeStandWithWookieepedia pic.twitter.com/jB8Jgq6oeK— Dan Majdali 🇺🇦🌻 BLMtoo (@DanMajdali) June 20, 2024
I owe a lot of my knowledge of Star Wars to Wookieepedia. They helped me explore both canon and Legends. I definitely used the site for research to help me with these characters. #WeStandWithWookieepedia pic.twitter.com/XSkBkyuFeY— JazzyTyfighter (@JazzyTyfighter) June 20, 2024
We're all supposed to be rebels in the same alliance. Why's that so hard to remember?
No More YouTube Fandom
@WookOfficial ❤️ YouTuber's told some people what they THINK Star Wars should be & they embraced & believed that lie. Full dark side idiocy & they don't realise. Let's all rage against the machine of grifters spreading misinformation about Star Wars.#WeStandWithWookieepedia pic.twitter.com/dJMWCbPrGh— Stoned Star Wars Theory (@StonedStarWars) June 20, 2024
There needs to be more conversation about how YouTube commentators have affected fandoms. Negativity gets views and can trend better. Just saying...
Trending Now:
-
1PlayStation Users Surprised With New Free Download to End Days of Play
-
2Dungeons & Dragons Makes Popular Homebrew Rule Official in 2024 Core Rulebooks
-
3Dragon Age: The Veilguard Companion Romance Is a Step Backwards
-
4Channing Tatum Still Wants to Make 23 Jump Street: "The Best Script I've Ever Read For a Third Movie" (Exclusive)
-
5Freaky Friday 2 Production Start Announced With BTS Look at Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis