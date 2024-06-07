Star Wars: The Acolyte Fans Can't Stop Making Yord Puns

It's Yord Fandar's world and we're just living in it. Star Wars: The Acolyte debuted earlier this week, and it took social media no time to create the "Yord Horde," a group of fans dedicated to the Jedi played by Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll). The Yord Horde has taken to Twitter this week to express their love for the character, but the fun hasn't stopped there. They have since moved on to posting Yord puns, and it's the best meme Star Wars Twitter has had in a long time.

The trend was kicked off by Twitter user Tommy Stella, who just can't seem to stop coming up with Yord puns.

Before checking out some Yord puns, here's how the name Yord Fandar came to be:

"Lowkey, I just heard the story from [series creator Leslye Headland] and I don't know if she's going to beat me in the butt for saying it. But apparently, she is in a gaming group online and one of – I can't remember what game they play – but I think it's a live-action role-playing game," Barnett explained in a recent interview with ComicBook.

"The friends invented a character named Yord Fandar on the game, and she stole the name and they didn't know basically until they read the first couple scripts and they're like, 'Hey, that's our guy,' and she was like, 'Trust me, he is very Yord.' So I think I have to give credit to them. But it is the fit for his humanity... or lack of humanity," he added with a smile.

