‘Star Wars’ The Black Series 6-Inch General Grievous Figure is Live

The highly anticipated Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch General Grievous figure from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith has been released by Hasbro, and the first place you can pre-order one is right here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99! Shipping is slated for March.

Reserve one while you can, because the General Grievous figure is going to be a big one. Fans have been begging Hasbro to deliver it for quite some time, and the reveal at NYCC 2018 back in October was a big deal.

On a related note, the Star Wars: The Black Series Archive Collection is billed as a greatest hits series for Hasbro’s Black Series line. It includes reissues of their most popular (and hard to find) 6-inch figures with updated with their Photo Real paint technology and blister card packaging.

The Black Series Archive Collection was announced by Hasbro at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 to much fanfare, and now you can pre-order the Boba Fett, Bossk, and IG-88 figures right here for $21.99 each with shipping slated for January. Inside that link, collectors can also purchase the figures in a Wave 1 set for $86.99 or a Wave 1 case for $174.99. Note that The Luke Skywalker figure is available in the Case and Set.

Finally, pre-orders are live for the latest Hasbro Marvel Legends Vehicles figures featuring Professor X and Deadpool (and Dogpool and Squirrelpool), and you don’t have to buy them bundled!

Indeed, Amazon has the Marvel Legends Series 6″ Deadpool with Scooter available to pre-order here for $39.99 and the Professor X with Hover Chair figure available to pre-order here for the same price. Both figures are covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, which means that you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date – in this case March 1st.

