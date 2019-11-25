Star Wars The Black Series Heavy Infantry Mandalorian Figure is Live

WARNING: The following post contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Episode #3 “The Sin”

The third episode of the wildly popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian introduced one of the most badass Star Wars characters ever in the Heavy Infantry Mandalorian. Over the weekend Hasbro added the figure to their Black Series line complete with his Gatling gun-style laser weapon, and it’s a Best Buy exclusive that you can only grab right here for $29.99 with free shipping. Not surprisingly, the figure went on backorder quickly, so reserve one while you still can. Best Buy expects to get more in stock soon.

Interestingly, the credits for The Mandalorian episode list the character as “Paz Vizla”, and the character is voiced by none other than The Mandalorian creator and writer Jon Favreau. Favreau previously voiced Rio in Solo: A Star Wars Story and Pre Vizsla in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Needless to say, the similarity between the names Pre Vizla and Paz Vizla must have some sort of significance. Time will tell.

On a related note, several Baby Yoda aka “The Child” t-shirt designs based on the show-stealing character from Star Wars: The Mandalorian series launched last week here at Hot Topic and here at Box Lunch.

The designs of these Baby Yoda / The Child shirts look simple (bootleg even), but Hot Topic and BoxLunch only deal with officially licensed stuff, so these are the first releases in what will undoubtedly be a hot line for Disney this holiday. That having been said, make sure to check out Amazon, Walmart, Kohls, shopDisney, Zazzle, and Macy’s to stay on top of future Baby Yoda merch releases. It seems like apparel is the focus of the first wave, but there’s always a chance that we’ll see some toys and plush. It’s only a matter of time.

New episodes of The Mandalorian will debut on Fridays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

