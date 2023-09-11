Star Wars The Black Series Leia Organa Force FX Elite Lightsaber Is 47% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you haven't added the Leia Organa Force FX Elite lightsaber to your Black Series collection yet, now would definitely be the time. Originally priced at $264.99, you can get one here on Amazon for $138.39 (48% off) and here at Entertainment Earth for $139.90 (47% off) while they last. This is the lowest price that we've seen on this replica since it launched in 2021.

The Star Wars The Black Series Leia Organa Force FX Elite lightsaber features a metal hilt and a design that's based on her blue Lightsaber as it appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It also features sound effects, progressive ignition, blaster deflect effect, and the molten blade tip effect.

The most recent addition to the Star Wars The Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsaber lineup is this edition inspired by the new Star Wars: Ahsoka series on Disney+. It features sound effects, progressive ignition, a battle clash effect, a wall-cutting effect, blaster deflect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode. You can pre-order one for your collection here at Entertainment Earth priced at $249.99. It's also available here on Amazon priced at $278.99 for some reason.

What Is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in https://www.comicbook.com/category/star-wars-ahsoka/Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is streaming on Disney+ now. You can sign up for a Disney+ subscription right here.