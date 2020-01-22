Star Wars Shares How to Catch Up With The Clone Wars Before New Season

When Disney+ debuted last November, it offered audiences the opportunity to catch up on all six seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars ahead of the final season debuting in February, but if you’ve been procrastinating about getting caught up on the series, the official Star Wars Twitter account reminded fans that, if you start watching four episodes of the series a day, you’ll be caught up in time for the February 21st premiere. With each episode being 22 minutes long, you’ll need to commit roughly 90 minutes a day to the journey if you don’t want to risk the events of the new season being spoiled for you.

One of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga will be returning for its epic conclusion with 12 all-new episodes on Disney+ beginning Friday, February 21st. From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

The animated adventure launched with a theatrically-released film before it continued in an episodic form on Cartoon Network. At a time when no new Star Wars films were on the horizon, the series delivered a number of exciting adventures between the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, focusing on Obi-Wan, Anakin, and newcomer Ahsoka Tano. The series earned a passionate following not only from young viewers but also from longtime fans, thanks to Filoni’s compelling storytelling sensibilities.

30 days to go until #TheCloneWars! If you watch four episodes per day on #DisneyPlus, you’ll be all caught up when the final season premieres on Feb. 21. pic.twitter.com/7xTKOfavSl — Star Wars (@starwars) January 22, 2020

Sadly, Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm saw the unexpected end of the series after its fifth season, while a sixth season landed on Netflix. These may have been considered the final episodes of the series, Filoni and the rest of the series’ creatives were denied the opportunity to wrap up its many complex storylines.

For years, fans had been asking for a conclusive end to the narrative, which was officially announced back in 2018, four years after the series had come to an end.

Star Wars fans were somewhat satiated when Filoni delivered the animated series Star Wars Rebels, as it saw the return of some Clone Wars characters, but surely these upcoming episodes will answer the many lingering questions audiences still have about beloved figures.

Check out the premiere of the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on February 21st.

Are you all caught up on the series?