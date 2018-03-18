Fan Recreates Hilarious ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Ending With ‘The Last Jedi’ Footage

While Star Wars: The Last Jedi might prove to be the most divisive movie in the saga ever made, the ending to the previous film also left many fans underwhelmed.

But one editor named Jacob Martin just re-edited the ending to Star Wars: The Force Awakens using footage from the latest entry, creating a very funny take on the movie that likely would have made people even angrier if it were shown in theaters. Take look in the clip above!

Director J.J. Abrams ended the seventh entry in the Star Wars saga with Rey finding Luke Skywalker on a mysterious island, offering his father’s old lightsaber without a word spoken between the two. Luke seemed distraught, almost heartbroken, and the movie ended before he could take it.

Then Star Wars: The Last Jedi did something no other film in the franchise had done before, by picking up where the previous entry left off without any time passed and showed what happened right after that moment. Luke takes the lightsaber, examines it for a moment, then tosses it over his shoulder carelessly before walking away.

It’s one of the funnier moments in the film, which serves to undercut viewers’ expectations of the exiled Jedi, revealing that he’s definitely not the same Luke Skywalker they last saw in Return of the Jedi.

The movie was divisive to fans precisely because of moments like this, which went counterintuitive to many expectations. But it was undercutting those moments fans expected to see that made it a refreshing entry in the Star Wars saga, while continuing to build on the previous films in an organic way.

Mark Hamill himself has previously spoken about how it wasn’t what he expected, nor was it what he wanted to see from the character that launched his career.

“It just wasn’t a Luke I understood.” He had to come up with his own reasons for why Luke “picked the new Hitler to be the next hope” as well as “how I justified cutting off my telepathic communication with my sister.”

But after watching the finished product, he admitted he thought it was a brilliant film from writer and director Rian Johnson.

“I adored working with Rian. He’s so easy to work with, and a great person. I’m glad I could pull it off,” Hamill said. “Because if you really think intellectually how big it is, it’s so intimidating. I would be like curled up in a fetal position on the floor. I had to think it’s a small art house film that no one will see.”

