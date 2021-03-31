Star Wars: The High Republic Confirms Two Fan-Favorite Characters Are Trans Non-Binary

✖

Star Wars: The High Republic has revealed an exclusive comic book cover that reveals two of the franchise's fan-favorite new characters are actually trans non-binary. The characters in question are "Terec" and "Ceret" who star in The High Republic comic series by Cavan Scott. Terec and Ceret (as you can see from their palindrome names) are Kotabi humanoid twins, who have the unique Force ability of being "bond-twins" who share one mind and are psychically linked, even over great distances. The bond-twins have provided The High Republic with great levity and intrigue - and (in more recent issues) terrifying dread as well. This reveal of their LGBTQ+ status is Star Wars way of participating in today's "Trans Day of Visibility."

"In honor of #TransDayOfVisibility we're proud to unveil an exclusive cover highlighting Terec and Ceret, trans non-binary Jedi, currently featured in Marvel's The High Republic comic. We support trans lives and we are passionate and committed to broadening our representation in a galaxy far far way #TDOV" - Star Wars Instagram

(The High Republic comic SPOILERS Follow!) In Star Wars: The High Republic, Terec and Ceret are assigned to help Jedi Master Sskeer and his newly knighted student Keeve Trennis to investigate abductions of the local populace on Sedri Minor. Unfortunately, it turns out the evil new dark side threat called Drengir are behind the abductions - and they manage to capture Ceret. Thanks to the Drengir's mind-bending drugs and torture techniques, Ceret is corrupted with the dark side. The bond-twin connection means that Terec is "infected" with the dark side right along with Ceret, and (at the time of writing this) the larger group of Jedi in the region are now being corrupted as well. Fans have loved the witty and jovial banter between Terec and Ceret, as well as the finer mysteries of their bond-twin connection.

Like every other big franchise in entertainment right now, Star Wars has had to face questions about its level of diversity and inclusion. The franchise definitely took a hit during the run of the Sequel Trilogy movies, where new and more diverse characters were met with racism and even shifted out of the limelight. The High Republic has offered a whole new slew of characters, with several main ones being people of color, women, and now trans non-binary characters. It's great that fans already got to know and love Ceret and Terec, before their gender and/or sexual identities ever got addressed.

Star Wars: The High Republic comics is released monthly from Marvel Comics.