Star Wars: The High Republic Concept Art Offers First Look at New Villains

Project Luminous has been revealed as Star Wars: The High Republic, a new series of novels and comics set during the height of the Republic and Jedi Order. The series sees the Jedi going up against a new threat to the galaxy called the Nihil. During the reveal event, Lucasfilm revealed some concept art offering a first look at the new villain. In his tweet, embedded below, ABC News correspondent reports that the Nihil threat was described as “Like Sid Vicious taking over the galaxy.” Previous descriptions called the Nihil “space Vikings.” Some fans wonder if they’re connected to a villain from Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic.

Star Wars: The High Republic is an interconnected story that will be told across multiple releases from Abrams, becker&mayer!, DK, Insight Editions, Titan Publishing, Viz Media, Disney Lucasfilm Press, Marvel Comics, Del Rey, and IDW Publishing. The story of Star Wars: The High Republic is set 200 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, during an era described as “when the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order are at their height, serving and protecting the galaxy. This is a hopeful, optimistic time when the Republic and the Jedi are noble and respected.”

This project is planned as a multi-year publishing program that will be rolled out in phases, with Phase I being called “Light of the Jedi.” This era will not overlap any of the films or series currently planned for production, giving creators and partners space to tell Star Wars stories in a never-before-explored timeline. The writers involved include Cavan Scott (Star Wars Adventures), Claudia Gray (Star Wars: Master & Apprentice), Charles Soule ( Star Wars: Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith), Daniel José Older (Star Wars: Last Shot), and Justina Ireland (Star Wars: Lando’s Luck).

“We are so excited to be opening up such a rich, fertile era for our authors to explore,” says Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy in a statement. “We’ll get to see the Jedi in their prime.”

What do you think of the Nihil, the villains of Star Wars: The High Republic? Let us know how you feel in the comments section. The first Star Wars: The High Republic books and comics are set to debut at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim in August.