Star Wars: First Wave of High Republic Books and Comics Announced

The first official details surrounding "Project Luminous" have officially been revealed, and they certainly hint at a bold new era of storytelling for the Star Wars universe. The publishing initiative was formally announced on Monday night, revealing multiple new books and comic books that will be coming to the Star Wars canon. The new material is confirmed to be set in the "High Republic" era, 200 years before the events of the prequel trilogy.

“Star Wars: The High Republic features the Jedi as we’ve always wanted to see them — as true guardians of peace and justice. This is a hopeful, optimistic time, when the Jedi and the Galactic Republic are at their height. But of course, into this glorious new era something wicked this way comes,” Lucasfilm publishing creative director Michael Siglain said in a statement. “This initiative will give readers young and old a new corner of the galaxy to explore through rich, meaningful stories. Plus, readers will learn what scares the Jedi.”

“This was a golden age for the Jedi, and also a time of galactic expansion in the Outer Rim. So expect there to be rich tales of exploration; charting out the galaxy, meeting new cultures, and discovering what pioneer life in the Outer Rim was like. This is an incredible sandbox for our storytellers to play in, both within publishing and beyond, and we can’t wait to see the great fiction they build within it,” says Lucasfilm vice president, franchise content and strategy James Waugh.

So, what's included in the first "Phase" of Star Wars: The High Republic? Read on to find out...