New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Card Reveals Ritzy Alien on Canto Bight

The Star Wars saga has a reputation for introducing audiences to some of the most unique extraterrestrials imaginable, a legacy that The Last Jedi aims to uphold. Contrary to the scum and villainy witnessed in the Mos Eisley cantina, the upcoming film will take audiences to the gambling locale of Canto Bight, which contains a different class of creature. As part of their “Countdown to Episode 8” promotion, Topps has just released an all-new look at one of the location’s visitors.

While the physical traits of the patrons can vary drastically from one visitor to the next, the one thing they have in common is their fashion sense, as they all wear elegant outfits to fit in with the crowd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unclear at this time exactly how the gambling hot spot will play into the narrative, but a few clues have been teased that might help piece things together.

During an interview earlier this year, Mark Hamill described what it was like to visit the set and all of its amazing characters, possibly hinting that Luke could make his way to Canto Bight.

“The ones that are further away from people in costumes are the most fascinating,” Hamill explained of the series’ creature effects. “Those puppeteers are just amazing. There’s a scene in Episode VIII where, it’ll blow your mind. I don’t think I’ve ever been on a set that opulent in my life.”

He continued, “There were 150 extras, wardrobe, makeup, prosthetics, puppets. I’m not giving anything away, because [writer/director] Rian [Johnson] talked about a casino, and that’s what this is. Michael Kaplan designed all the wardrobe and variations of black and white and it was just breathtaking. You think, ‘Jeez, this set alone could probably finance about 30 low budget features.’”

Of the location, Johnson referred to it as “a Star Wars Monte Carlo–type environment, a little James Bond–ish, a little To Catch a Thief.” He added, “It was an interesting challenge, portraying luxury and wealth in this universe.”

As some of the locations featured in the teaser for The Last Jedi appeared to be bleak and desolate, the filmmaker wanted to offer a different interpretation of the galaxy, explaining, “I was thinking, O.K., let’s go ultra-glamour. Let’s create a playground, basically, for rich a**holes.”

We’ll find out exactly what role Canto Bight plays in the film when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

[H/T Topps]