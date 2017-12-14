Star Wars: Chinese Theater Unveils Plaque Honoring Carrie Fisher Ahead of ‘The Last Jedi’ Release

Along with the joy of seeing an all-new Star Wars film on the big screen, The Last Jedi also brings with it bittersweet feelings, as it marks actress Carrie Fisher‘s final performance as Leia Organa. Hours ahead of the film’s first screenings, the TCL Chinese Theaters honored the actress by debuting a plaque with a brief ceremony with her brother Todd in attendance.

The plaque reads, “Dedicated to Carrie by the TCL Chinese Theatre, Her Star Wars Home Since 1977,” and adds, “We love you Carrie.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this time, it’s unclear where the plaque will reside, with the film’s legacy having deep connections to the theater.

This past weekend, The Last Jedi premiered near the location, with writer/director Rian Johnson introducing the film and giving a tribute to Fisher.

“I want to dedicate tonight to Carrie, who is up there right now flipping me the bird, saying, ‘Damn it Rian, don’t you dare make this night a solemn tribute,’” Johnson shared. “So let’s all have a blast tonight for Carrie.”

The film’s credits also include a dedication to Fisher, with the credits reading, “In Loving Memory of Our Princess, Carrie Fisher.”

Following the announcement of her passing, fans’ thoughts went towards her family and friends, while also pondering if she got to finish her final role as Leia Organa.

“I think Carrie gives a really beautiful performance in the film and… we obviously didn’t make the movie to be her final film, final Star Wars movie,” Johnson shared with Good Morning America earlier this year. “Given that though, I think there are scenes that she has that are going to mean a lot to people. There are scenes that we have with her where now, not having her around, I watch them and … I’m really thankful that we have that and we can give that to people.”

The question still remained as to whether or not the film gave Leia the sendoff she deserved.

“Wraps up nicely? I don’t know,” Johnson added. “But emotionally gives some kind of catharsis, gives some kind of emotional satisfaction, I think so. I know for me it does.”

The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

[H/T The Hollywood Reporter]