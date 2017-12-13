10 ‘Star Wars’ Characters We Need to See in ‘The Last Jedi’

It’s been two years since Star Wars took fans into the depths of the Skywalker Saga, but that all changes this Friday.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the eighth chapter of the saga, is finally set to hit theaters, and the hype surrounding the film couldn’t be higher. The Star Wars faithful have been promised big surprises on numerous occasions, and it seems like this new installment will keep everyone guessing.

We already know that Luke and Leia Skywalker will be at the center of the film, but is there a possibility that other popular characters could come back into the fold this time around? With generations of lore to choose from, it wouldn’t be a total shock if we some some beloved, yet unexpected characters this weekend.

Who’s on our wishlist? Here are 10 Star Wars characters we need to see when The Last Jedi hits theaters.

Yoda

From the looks of film’s trailers, The Last Jedi looks like it will model its story slightly after Empire Strikes Back. Luke training Rey seems very similar to Yoda’s work with Luke in Episode V.

With that in mind, it would be a travesty not to see Yoda appear in The Last Jedi in some fashion.

Whether it’s a part of a flashback, or he appears to Luke as a luminous figure, it would make a lot of sense to see Yoda check in on the training sessions taking place on Ahch-To.

Lando Calrissian

Luke, Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2 – All of these classic trilogy characters have appeared in the new Star Wars movies. But where is Lando Calrissian?!

The fan-favorite smuggler, played by Billy Dee Williams, has yet to show up in the new trilogy, but The Last Jedi provides the perfect opportunity. With Han having died at the end of The Force Awakens, it would make perfect sense for his old pal Lando to reach out to Leia and offer his condolences.

Even if we don’t see Lando in The Last Jedi, he’ll be coming back to the big screen next year. Donald Glover is set to play the character in Solo: A Star Wars Story, the Han Solo origin film.

Knights of Ren

We know that Kylo Ren is powerful, but how powerful is the army that he leads?

Snoke referenced the Knights of Ren in The Force Awakens, and Rey saw them in her vision later on the film. Unfortunately, other than those two moments, we know next to nothing about the dangerous group.

If Kylo continues to rise as a villain, it would be great to see him lead his warriors of the dark side into battle against Luke and Rey.

Wedge Antilles

If Luke is being brought out of retirement for The Last Jedi, why not also bring back everybody’s favorite fighter pilot?

Wedge Antilles was a hero of the Rebellion in the original trilogy of films, helping win battles in space as well as on Hoth. Since the Resistance is short on pilots, why wouldn’t Leia reach out to an old friend and see about getting some help?

Let’s be honest, the potential dynamic between Wedge and Poe would make for one of the most fun relationships in the entire series.

Doctor Aphra

Doctor Aphra hasn’t appeared in any of the Star Wars movies to this point, but The Last Jedi would be a perfect time to introduce her to a wider audience.

The archaeologist was once an ally to Darth Vader but, through her own comic series, has found a way to stand out as one of the most exciting heroes in Star Wars lore. While most of her adventures were of the solo variety, she actually had a couple of crossover issues with Luke, giving her an easy introduction into the film series.

Aphra would be a bit older in The Last Jedi, given that she’s a few years younger than the Skywalker twins, but she’d give Luke and Leia a wise ally in their fight agains the First Order.

Han Solo

This one is a bit of a gimme, but who wouldn’t want to see Han Solo show back up in the franchise?

There are multiple ways this could happen. The series could easily pretend that he survived the fall after being stabbed by Kylo, but that doesn’t seem likely.

What makes more sense here is some sort of flashback scenario. Or, Star Wars could take Han down the Jedi path and have him appear as a ghost to Luke or Leia.

Mon Mothma

The Resistance is doing everything it can to stay alive, so it could use a leader like Mon Mothma.

General Leia has everything under control but, at this point, Mon would have had decades of experiences raising the Republic back from the ashes. The two women could become powerful political allies as they try to remove the First Order from power.

Agent Terex

Like Doctor Aphra, Agent Terex is another character that only exists in the Star Wars comics to this point, but he’d make for one hell of a movie villain.

The dangerous Terex is the main antagonist in the Poe Dameron comic, which takes place just before the events of The Force Awakens. This already puts him square in the middle of the life of one of the Saga’s newest heroes.

Cold and cutthroat, Terex could make Ren and Snokes forces ten times stronger, and he wouldn’t have much trouble flushing the Resistance out of hiding.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Help us, Obi-Wan. You’re our only hope.

Outside of Luke, Obi-Wan Kenobi is probably the most beloved Jedi in the entire Star Wars franchise. Why else would fans be begging for him to get a solo movie every chance they get.

Luke will need help training Rey, and how better to do so then the man who first discovered he was a Jedi himself?

Rey’s Parents

We still don’t know who Rey’s parents our, but we’d sure love to see that mystery solved in The Last Jedi.

While the film will probably announce the identities of Rey’s birth parents, and how they fit into the whole story, we’d like to have a little more than that.

Here’s to hoping we actually get the chance to see Rey’s family in the film, even if it’s just in a flashback.