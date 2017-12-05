Star Wars: Daisy Ridley On Who Is The Best Mentor for Rey: Han Solo or Luke Skywalker

While there are plenty of amazing mentors in the Star Wars galaxy, few characters have had the benefit of learning from both Luke Skywalker AND Han Solo.

At the media junket for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Daisy Ridley spoke about her character Rey being taught by both Solo and Skywalker, addressing who is the better mentor. Check out her response in the video above.

“When she met Han, it was all sort of an accident and she wasn’t seeking answers from him. So I don’t think she thought of him as a mentor, he just became a close person,” said Ridley.

We’ve seen hints of a somewhat rougher relationship between the Jakku scavenger and the exiled Jedi. It’s a funny dichotomy, especially considering how Han Solo took Rey under his wing when he found her on the Millennium Falcon.

Han always had the gruff exterior between the two, although it seems like Luke’s personality has hardened since the events of Return of the Jedi. Ridley even previously stated that Rey prefers the smuggler over the Jedi.

“She’s asking something of Luke, so immediately that puts him in a different place. But they both offer things in their way,” Ridley said.

Rey is set for a rude realization when Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens, picking up right where the last film left off.

Though she’s tracked down Skywalker to the isolated Force-sensitive planet Ahch-To, he won’t be offering her a warm welcome, as she revealed during an interview with USA Today.

“She thinks there’s going to be a warm welcome. But Luke went to this island to get away and he doesn’t want to be disturbed,” Ridley said.

But for those who are worried Rey might turn to the dark side, Ridley said Rey and Luke take “a tremendous journey from the beginning of the relationship to ultimately where they end up in the film.”

We’ll see how Luke stacks up to Han in the mentorship department when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.