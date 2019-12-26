Star Wars: The Last Jedi Leaves Netflix for Disney+

Leading up to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker last week, fans of the franchise had to use two different streaming services if they wanted to binge the entirety of the Skywalker Saga. If you wanted to catch up on the main films in the Star Wars franchise, and don’t own any of them digitally or on Blu-ray, you needed to watch the first seven on the new Disney+ service before heading over to Netflix to catch Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Now, just a few days later, the saga is finally all in one place.

Disney previously had a deal with Netflix to stream its new releases, including Marvel and Star Wars films. That deal ended at the beginning of this year, but everything released by Disney studios through 2018 was given a streaming window on Netflix following its home release. Now that Disney+ has launched, and those previous streaming contracts are starting to expire, those movies are making their way to the service from Netflix.

On Thursday, The Last Jedi made its way to Disney+ to join the rest of the Star Wars franchise. Every film in the Skywalker Saga is now on Disney+. The only Star Wars movie still streaming on Netflix is the spinoff film Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The main benefit of The Last Jedi‘s arrival on Disney+, other than having all of the Skywalker Saga in one place, is the ability to watch some of the film’s special features. Since Netflix didn’t own the movie it couldn’t include any features with the film. Disney+ has extras for every Star Wars movie on the service and The Last Jedi is no different.

There are several deleted scenes attached to The Last Jedi on Disney+, all with commentary from writer/director Rian Johnson. There is also a feature commentary track from Johnson available on Disney+, along with a “score only” version of the film, which doesn’t feature any sound other than the score from composer John Williams.

