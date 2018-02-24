‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Documentary Debuting at SXSW Film Festival

The Last Jedi marked the long-awaited return of Luke Skywalker to the Star Wars saga, finally informing fans of what the Jedi Master had been up to the last 30 years. Given the significance of Luke’s role in the film, a documentary crew chronicled the film’s creation, delivering audiences the documentary The Director and The Jedi, which will be making its premiere at the upcoming South by Southwest Film Festival on March 12th.

Writer/director Rian Johnson shared the information on Twitter, explaining, “YESSSS! We had @anthonywonke & his crew on set every day, we were always radio mic’d up. This isn’t talking heads & b-roll, it really gets into process & captures what the shoot felt like. Excited to see it with a crowd…”

In the months since the film debuted, both Johnson and star Mark Hamill have happily shared their insight into the production, from their initial thoughts and approaches to the storyline and also the divisive reaction to the film after its release.

The Director and The Jedi is sure to give an even more immersive experience at how the two worked together to create the bold film.

Hamill also took to Twitter to spread the word about the film, noting that traveling to Austin, Texas for the festival would also allow a family reunion.

“This documentary is an inside look at the process of moviemaking & one of the best documentaries on that subject I’ve ever seen,” Hamill noted. “Plus, 2 of my sisters & a brother live in Austin so my visit will also double as a mini-family reunion. See you soon Texans!”

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“An intimate documentary delving into Rian Johnson’s process as he comes in as a director new to the Star Wars universe. A fan since childhood, he sets out to make the most powerful Star Wars movie he can. Navigating the mammoth production, the scale of which he’s never directed before, we meet his cast and crew, see their individual challenges in bringing the film together, say goodbye to Carrie Fisher, and explore the significance of Rian’s more surprising decisions.”

For those of you who won’t be able to attend the screening of the film, it will be appearing on The Last Jedi‘s Blu-ray, along with deleted scenes, commentaries, and behind-the-scenes featurettes.

The Last Jedi lands on Digital HD March 13th and on Blu-ray and DVD March 27th.

