‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Director Proud Of The Thoughtful Conversation The Film Has Inspired

To call the fan response to The Last Jedi “divisive” would be an understatement, with a majority of audiences and critics praising the film for its willingness to explore new territory in the saga while others are so disappointed with the actions of many characters, petitions have been created in hopes of removing the chapter from official canon. Based on the negative reactions, writer/director Rian Johnson would have every right to avoid fans at all costs, but he couldn’t be more excited to see the varied reactions to his film.

“I guess to me it’s less arguments, it’s more … I don’t know, and I’m still feeling my way forward in terms of how I do it,” Johnson shared with ComicBook.com about his interactions with fans on social media. “The truth is, since my first movie, Brick, which was a very small indie movie, I’ve been on the Internet and it’s always been a fun part of it for me, talking to the fans and talking to people and hearing their reactions to the movie and talking to them about it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the filmmaker, the discourse about a film is one of the most exciting elements of creating art in the first place.

“To me, you spend so long making these films, it’s all about putting them out there and hearing what people think,” Johnson confessed. “So for me, that’s always been part of the joy of it, and this has been no different.”

Previous films like Brick and The Brothers Bloom never received the kind of exposure gained by The Last Jedi, with the filmmaker appreciating every audience member who has checked his film out, even if they didn’t like it.

“It’s so good, it’s been such a blast for the past month. Like I feel like it was such a long buildup to putting the movie out there,” Johnson noted. “Everyone involved put so much into it, and now to finally give it to the fans and just to see the explosion of people relating to it and people talking about it, people arguing about it, all the good stuff that you want when you put something out there, it’s been that all over the place. It’s been really wonderful and fun.”

You can revisit Johnson’s film when The Last Jedi lands on Digital HD March 13th and on Blu-ray March 27th.

Are you happy to see Johnson getting so involved with fans or should he move on to his next project? Let us know in the comments!

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.