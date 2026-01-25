Huge Star Wars Rumor Gets an Official Response, Ahead of 2027 Release

There is a new Star Wars movie coming, and one of the biggest rumors about the film has been shot down. There hasn’t been a Star Wars movie since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. Instead, the franchise has been focusing on Disney+ output, with series like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahoska, The Acolyte, and Skeleton Crew. However, things are about to change. This year, The Mandalorian and Grogu hit theaters as a sequel to the streaming series. That will lead to 2027, when Shawn Levy directs and Ryan Gosling stars in Star Wars: Starfighter.

There have been a lot of rumors that Daisy Ridley would be back as Rey in the movie, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. In an interview with ScreenRant, screenwriter Jonathan Tropper was talking about his new comedy, The Wrecking Crew, and he was asked about Star Wars: Starfighter. He said that he and Levy wrote a “completely new story” and “weren’t bound by any structures of the past movies.”

This also means they didn’t need to bother with bringing back familiar faces. “I’m so careful not to reveal anything, but essentially, I think it’s known that we have no legacy characters,” Tropper said. “You’re not going to see any of the characters you’ve seen in the other movies. So there are certain things that are still hallmarks of Star Wars that it’s good to have in there. But more than that, I can’t say.”

What Will Happen With The Star Wars Legacy Characters?

From the sound of it, Star Wars: Starfighter won’t have anyone from the franchise in the film, and will tell a completely separate story from anyone else who has ever appeared. This is the first time this has happened in the franchise since the first film. It also sounds like it won’t involve anyone from the Disney+ series either, although he did say the word “movies.” If there are no “legacy characters,” that sounds like no one will be here. Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth are the announced leads so far.

However, there is also the idea that he could be lying about it to keep the casting a secret. Disney uses strict NDAs for their movie franchises, and Marvel has been known to have actors straight-up lie about what is coming up. Tropper could be lying, too, under orders from Disney. No one will know for sure until the movie comes out in 2027.

That said, Star Wars is under new leadership now with Kathleen Kennedy gone, and there are some movies in development, including Sharmeen Obaid-Chiny’s untitled New Jedi Order film and James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi film. Both of those were under Kennedy’s watchful eye, so they are not even guaranteed to get made. Dave Filoni took over creative for Star Wars this month, so anything could change, and nothing is set in stone.

