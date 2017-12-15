‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Has a Secret ‘Game Of Thrones’ Connection

Don’t worry, this article is completely free of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Spoilers!

While Game of Thrones may be off the air until 2019, a fact that everyone is immensely disappointed about about, you’ll be able to get a glimpse of one of the show’s most popular locations if you head to theaters to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

In a video about the new and exciting worlds of The Last Jedi, director Rian Johnson broke down the details behind Canto Bight, a casino planet that was visited in the films. While describing the architecture of the location where it was filmed, Johnson revealed that the Canto Bight sequences were filmed in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

For Game of Thrones fans, that’s a town you’re sure to recognize.

Dubrovnik is the town where Game of Thrones films all of the Kings Landing scenes, making it one of the most visited locations for the cast and crew of the series.

The exterior of the town looks a lot like Kings Landing when you visit. However, it was completely transformed for the night-set scenes of Canto Bight in The Last Jedi.

While the two nerd cultures are sure to share plenty of connections to one another, this is the second major bridge worth pointing out since the new Star Wars trilogy began in 2015. If you recall, Max von Sydow portrayed Lor San Tekka in The Force Awakens, as well as the Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones.

