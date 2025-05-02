Shoe Palace Reveals Out of This World May the 4th Star Wars Collection

Play video

May the 4th has become the perfect time to celebrate the Star Wars franchise, though that’s not the only reason to celebrate at the moment. That’s because it’s also the 45th anniversary of the iconic sequel Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Shoe Palace is celebrating both occasions with a stylish new clothing collection that is out of this world. While the general theme is based around Empire Strikes Back, any fan of the franchise can find something to love, with stunning designs featuring Darth Vader, Yoda, Han Solo, Leia, Luke Skywalker, Boba Fett, and more. You can check out the entire collection right here, and it will be available starting on May 4th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re a fan of hoodies and jerseys, you are in luck, as there’s a sleek all-black Sith pullover hoodie that immediately stands out, especially the paired with the matching pants with a dash of red on the side. Keeping with the Sith theme, there’s also the Darth Vader jersey in fitting black and silver, though the best touch to the whole thing is the 77 number on the back. There’s also the Boba Fett jersey and shorts set, featuring Fett’s trademark green, yellow, and red color scheme.

A few of my favorite designs include the Han Solo and Leia Organa button-up shirt, which features gorgeous artwork across the front that feels incredibly cinematic. There’s also the Lightning design, which features the Jedi icon Yoda front and center. The Star Wars Collage design features Vader, the Death Star, and a number of Stormtroopers ready for battle.

If you want something a bit brighter in tone, the Millennium Falcon shirt and shorts set and the Star Wars Poster shirt and shorts set are perfect for you. Both feature a beige and black color scheme, and while the Millennium Falcon shirt features a more minimalist design of the Falcon on the back, the Star Wars Poster features a gorgeous full poster print design on the back, and might be one of my favorites in the collection.

If you’re a fan of Droids, there are two designs in the collection featuring everyone’s favorite duo, C-3PO and R2-D2, with one being on a black shirt while the other design is featured on a green shirt and features a more colorful design on the back. There are even more designs in the collection, and you can see some of those in the galleries above and below. You can also find the full collection description below.

“Shoe Palace is celebrating the 45 Anniversary of the greatest sequel of all time with an exclusive apparel line! The Empire Strikes Back collection is dedicated to the iconic film from 1980. The exclusive line includes tees, hoodies and more that can only be found at Shoe Palace.

The Empire Strikes Back was released 3 years after the first Star Wars film, A New Hope. It changed the way fans looked at the original film, with reveals like Darth Vader being Luke Skywalker’s father. It also helped the franchise stay relevant and pushed the saga into new and exciting directions. The Shoe Palace collection uses characters from The Empire Strikes Back and places them on exclusive designs that have been added to premium apparel pieces. Pieces in the assortment include a Boba Fett Jersey, oversized hoodies based on Jedi & Sith garb, and an assortment of tees that have poster art and characters from the saga. The prices range from $29.99 – $89.99.

The Shoe Palace x The Empire Strikes Back collection will release exclusively at Shoe Palace stores and on shoepalace.com this May 4.”

Are you excited for the Shoe Palace Star Wars collection, and which design is your favorite? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Star Wars with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!