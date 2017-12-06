Which Fandom is Craziest: Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, or Lord of the Rings?

Between a variety of projects in movies and on TV, the nerd world has an embarrassment of riches with all the various sci-fi and fantasy properties coming to life. In the case of Star Wars, the franchise has even begun to integrate popular actors from other properties that have die-hard fans, causing ComicBook.com to ask which franchise has the most passionate fans: Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones or Star Wars?

“I mean they’re all passionate, they’re all hugely living and breathing their franchise or universe,” explained Andy Serkis. “I think, certainly from my experience, I think it’s probably equal.”

Serkis’ role in The Lord of the Rings series became a breakout performance, showing audiences just how much can be accomplished with a CGI character, thanks to his performance as Gollum. The actor has lent his motion-capture skills to Supreme Leader Snoke in the upcoming The Last Jedi.

“I think there’s just something about Star Wars fans because we learnt this story from a series of films, everybody wanted more, had to wait a long time, then there with three more films, people reacted in different ways to that,” Gwendoline Christie, who also stars in Game of Thrones, pointed out. “They weren’t universally welcomed or loved and then there was such another long period of time. And then when it was announced that these Star Wars films were coming back, people were elated.”

Christie made an interesting point, as these other properties all earned fans through a series of books before transitioning to live-action, while Star Wars has always built fans through its films.

“So there’s been a long process and they’ve been woven through people’s lives and they’re so associated with family and people uniting over love for them, people from different backgrounds coming together,” Christie continued. “I think there is something very particular about Star Wars fans where there’s such a huge love and from so, so many people that I think that’s a very unique fan base.”

Domhnall Gleeson, who appears in The Last Jedi as General Hux, only had a brief stint in the Harry Potter films, but could still notice the difference in why Star Wars fans seem so passionate now.

“I think just because Star Wars is happening right now, Harry Potter finished a while ago, for me, so the fact that Star Wars is right now, I think there is certainly a fervor which is intense,” the actor confessed.

Star Wars fans will be treated to a new installment in their favorite saga when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.