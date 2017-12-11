This Homemade ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Is Too Good

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in just a few more days and with the film’s Hollywood premiere having happened last night, fans are more excited than ever for the next installment in the Star Wars Universe. Some fans are so excited that they’ve even made their own, homemade version of The Last Jedi trailer.

The trailer, made by the guys from Dumb Drum on YouTube, have put together their own version of the trailer using cardboard cutouts, Christmas lights, and an acapella version of the music to create a shot-by-shot copy. They even managed to have a porg, though this one was made of yarn rather than feathers and fur. You can check out the trailer in the video above.

As you can see in the video, even with the extremely low budget tools at their disposal, they’ve created an impressive version of the trailer. Even their version of Captain Phasma — which in the trailer appears to be made out of an aluminum can of some sort with details drawn on with markers — is accurate, though not quite as impressive as the cardboard box Chewbacca in the next scene. The trailer does such a good job of matching up to the original that Dumb Drum also shared a video with a side by side comparison of the original to their version.

That exact match to the original means that Dumb Drum didn’t shy away from including their version of the late Carrie Fisher’s Leia Organa in the trailer and at the Hollywood premiere for The Last Jedi last night in Los Angeles, California director Rian Johnson also didn’t shy away from honoring Fisher, even if she might have been less than thrilled with him for doing so. Johnson, along with the film’s cast and crew, took to the stage prior to the premiere to dedicate the film and evening to Fisher.

“I want to dedicate tonight to Carrie, who is up there right now flipping me the bird, saying, ‘Damn it Rian, don’t you dare make this night a solemn tribute,’” Johnson said. “So, let’s all have a blast tonight for Carrie.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15.