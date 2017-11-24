‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Cast To Appear On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

With the promotional tour of The Last Jedi entering the home stretch, fans will get to see a majority of the cast and crew appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live on December 1.

The talent scheduled to appear is as follows: Mark Hamill, Andy Serkis, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Domhnall Gleeson and Director Rian Johnson.

Recently, a series of stories from Entertainment Weekly shed insight into many facets of the upcoming film, enlightening audiences about what the new film will explore.

Some of the biggest mysteries about the upcoming film circle around Supreme Leader Snoke, from the character’s origins to just how powerful the character truly is.

“Similar to with Rey’s parentage, Snoke is here to serve a function in the story,” Johnson shared. “And, you know, a story is not a Wikipedia page.”

With George Lucas’ original films, fans had to rely on face-to-face encounters to discuss details about the story, whereas now the internet will allow people from across the world to theorize every minute detail about the saga.

“For example, in the original trilogy, we didn’t know anything about the Emperor except exactly what we needed to know, which is what Luke knew about him, that he’s the evil guy behind Vader,” Johnson pointed out. “But then in the prequels, you knew everything about Palpatine because that rise to power was the story. We’ll learn exactly as much about Snoke as we need to. But the really exciting for me is we will see more of him, and Andy Serkis will get to do much more in this film than he did in the last one, and that guy is just a force of nature.”

Actor Andy Serkis also shed some insight into Snoke, hinting that his horrifying visage is a result of encounters with the Resistance.

“The thing about Snoke is that he is extremely strong with the Force, the dark side of the Force. He’s terribly powerful, of course. But he is also a very vulnerable and wounded character,” Serkis explained. “He has suffered and he has suffered injury. The way that his malevolence comes out is in reaction to that. His hatred of the Resistance is fueled by what’s happened to him personally.”

The Last Jedi will land in theaters on December 15.

[H/T Disney ABC Press]