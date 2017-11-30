Star Wars: John Boyega Confirms Finn’s First Word in ‘The Last Jedi’

With Luke Skywalker doing nothing more than take off his hood in The Force Awakens, fans have had to wait patiently for nearly two more years to learn what Luke Skywalker‘s first words will be since we last saw him in Return of the Jedi. In two weeks, we’ll know those words when The Last Jedi hits theaters, but in the case of John Boyega‘s Finn, the actor happily revealed that the first word his character says is “Rey.”

“Finn wakes up thinking he’s still in Force Awakens, thinking he’s in the snowy forest in the fight with Kylo Ren,” Boyega shared on The Tonight Show. “The first word he says is ‘Rey’ when he wakes up, he still thinks he’s in the action. He’s got a lot of recuperating to do.”

Boyega is speaking of the showdown Finn engaged in with Kylo Ren on Starkiller Base, a seminal moment for all characters involved, in addition to a shocking moment for the audience.

Marketing materials for The Force Awakens painted Finn as the film’s hero, but the film’s narrative showcased Rey’s abilities with the Force. After Kylo Ren killed Han Solo, Finn attempted to use Rey’s lightsaber to take down Kylo, only to be incapacitated.

In a defining moment of the story, Rey used her abilities to summon her saber, which she was then able to use to temporarily subdue Kylo, as he was still in shock of her abilities.

Boyega went on to describe what to expect of the film’s two heroes in The Last Jedi.

“It’s a crazy time because the story is split into two, in a sense,” Boyega pointed out. “Rey is off with Luke Skywalker, training to be a Jedi, and Princess Leia, she’s there holding the line of battle for the Resistance. Everybody’s under pressure and it’s not good news for the Resistance right now so, yeah, it’s a massive test.”

These comments confirm much of the details we’ve seen of the story thus far, with trailers and images showing that Finn spends far more time with the new character Rose Tico than with Rey. At this point, it’s unclear if we’ll even get to see Finn and Rey reunite with one another, due to the previously mentioned fractured storyline.

Fans will get to learn more of Finn’s journey when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

[H/T YouTube, The Tonight Show]